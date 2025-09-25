Liquidity conditions and monetary policy operations from 23 April to 29 July 2025

Prepared by Samuel Bieber and Vladimir Tsonchev

Published as part of the ECB Economic Bulletin, Issue 6/2025.

This box describes the Eurosystem liquidity conditions and monetary policy operations in the third and fourth reserve maintenance periods of 2025. Together, these two maintenance periods ran from 23 April to 29 July 2025 (the “review period”).

Average excess liquidity in the euro area banking system continued to decline. Liquidity provision decreased, owing to lower Eurosystem holdings under the asset purchase programme (APP) and pandemic emergency purchasing programme (PEPP) following the discontinuation of APP reinvestments at the beginning of July 2023 and PEPP reinvestments at the end of December 2024. The decrease was partly offset by the continuing reduction in liquidity absorption through net autonomous factors.

Liquidity needs

The average daily liquidity needs of the banking system, defined as the sum of net autonomous factors and reserve requirements, fell by €36 billion to €1,318 billion over the review period. This reflected the fact that liquidity-absorbing autonomous factors increased by less than liquidity-providing autonomous factors (Table A). Minimum reserve requirements remained at €167 billion, having no impact on aggregate liquidity needs.

Liquidity-absorbing autonomous factors rose by €60 billion over the review period, owing mainly to a rise in other autonomous factors. On average, net other autonomous factors grew by €52 billion. This was due primarily to an increase of around €70 billion in the revaluation accounts because of higher gold prices (see the paragraph on liquidity-providing autonomous factors below), which was partially offset by a decrease in Eurosystem capital and reserves following the losses in 2024. Government deposits fell slightly by €5 billion to €104 billion. The overall decrease in this item since 2022 reflects changes in the remuneration of government deposits held with the Eurosystem, which have made it financially more attractive to place funds in the market, as well as the normalisation of cash buffers held by national treasuries. Following the usual pattern for the time of year, the average value of banknotes in circulation increased over the review period, rising by €14 billion to €1,583 billion.

Liquidity-providing autonomous factors went up by €97 billion, which primarily reflected an increase of €74 billion in net foreign assets. This rise in net foreign asset holdings was driven mainly by higher gold prices. Net assets denominated in euro grew by €23 billion over the review period.

Table A Eurosystem liquidity conditions Liabilities (averages; EUR billions) Current review period: 23 April‑29 July 2025 Previous review period:

5 February‑

22 April 2025 Third and fourth maintenance periods Third maintenance period:

23 April‑

10 June 2025 Fourth maintenance period:

11 June‑

29 July 2025 First and second maintenance periods Liquidity-absorbing autonomous factors 2,861 (+60) 2,877 (+52) 2,845 (-33) 2,801 (+61) Banknotes in circulation 1,583 (+14) 1,579 (+7) 1,587 (+8) 1,569 (-0) Government deposits 104 (-5) 104 (+4) 103 (-1) 109 (-2) Other autonomous factors (net)1) 1,174 (+52) 1,194 (+41) 1,154 (-40) 1,122 (+63) Current accounts above minimum reserve requirements 5 (-0) 6 (+0) 5 (-1) 5 (-0) Minimum reserve requirements2) 167 (+0) 167 (+1) 167 (-0) 167 (+3) Deposit facility 2,705 (-120) 2,740 (-67) 2,671 (-69) 2,825 (-92) Liquidity-absorbing fine-tuning operations 0 (+0) 0 (+0) 0 (+0) 0 (+0) Source: ECB.

Notes: All figures in the table are rounded to the nearest €1 billion. Figures in brackets denote the change from the previous review or maintenance period.

1) Computed as the sum of the revaluation accounts, other claims and liabilities of euro area residents, and capital and reserves.

2) Memo item that does not appear on the Eurosystem balance sheet and should therefore not be included in the calculation of total liabilities.

Assets (averages; EUR billions) Current review period: 23 April‑29 July 2025 Previous review period:

5 February‑

22 April 2025 Third and fourth maintenance periods Third maintenance period:

23 April‑

10 June 2025 Fourth maintenance period:

11 June‑

29 July 2025 First and second maintenance periods Liquidity-providing autonomous factors 1,710 (+97) 1,722 (+65) 1,699 (-23) 1,613 (+133) Net foreign assets 1,330 (+74) 1,345 (+58) 1,315 (-29) 1,256 (+85) Net assets denominated in euro 380 (+23) 377 (+6) 384 (+6) 357 (+48) Monetary policy instruments 4,029 (-156) 4,068 (-78) 3,989 (-80) 4,185 (-162) Open market operations 4,029 (-156) 4,068 (-78) 3,989 (-80) 4,185 (-162) Credit operations 23 (-2) 25 (+1) 21 (-4) 26 (-14) - MROs 10 (+0) 11 (+1) 8 (-3) 9 (-1) - Three-month LTROs 13 (-3) 14 (-1) 13 (-1) 16 (+2) - TLTRO III 0 (+0) 0 (+0) 0 (+0) 0 (-16) Outright portfolios1) 4,005 (-154) 4,043 (-78) 3,968 (-76) 4,159 (-147) Marginal lending facility 0 (-0) 0 (+0) 0 (-0) 0 (+0) Source: ECB.

Notes: All figures in the table are rounded to the nearest €1 billion. Figures in brackets denote the change from the previous review or maintenance period. MROs stands for main refinancing operations, LTROs for longer-term refinancing operations and TLTRO III for the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations.

1) With the discontinuation of net asset purchases, the individual breakdown of outright portfolios is no longer shown.

Other liquidity-based information (averages; EUR billions) Current review period: 23 April‑29 July 2025 Previous review period:

5 February‑

22 April 2025 Third and fourth maintenance periods Third maintenance period:

23 April‑

10 June 2025 Fourth maintenance period:

11 June‑

29 July 2025 First and second maintenance periods Aggregate liquidity needs1) 1,318 (-36) 1,323 (-11) 1,313 (-10) 1,354 (-69) Net autonomous factors2) 1,151 (-37) 1,156 (-12) 1,146 (-9) 1,188 (-72) Excess liquidity3) 2,711 (-120) 2,746 (-67) 2,676 (-70) 2,830 (-92) Source: ECB.

Notes: All figures in the table are rounded to the nearest €1 billion. Figures in brackets denote the change from the previous review or maintenance period.

1) Computed as the sum of net autonomous factors and minimum reserve requirements.

2) Computed as the difference between autonomous liquidity factors on the liabilities side and autonomous liquidity factors on the assets side. For the purposes of this table, items in the course of settlement are also added to net autonomous factors.

3) Computed as the sum of current accounts above minimum reserve requirements and the recourse to the deposit facility minus the recourse to the marginal lending facility.

Interest rate developments (averages; percentages and percentage points) Current review period:

23 April‑29 July 2025 Previous review period:

5 February‑22 April 2025 Third maintenance period:

23 April‑

10 June 2025 Fourth maintenance period:

11 June‑

29 July 2025 First maintenance period:

5 February‑

11 March 2025 Second maintenance period:

12 March‑

22 April 2025 MROs 2.40 (-0.25) 2.15 (-0.25) 2.90 (-0.25) 2.65 (-0.25) Marginal lending facility 2.65 (-0.25) 2.40 (-0.25) 3.15 (-0.25) 2.90 (-0.25) Deposit facility 2.25 (-0.25) 2.00 (-0.25) 2.75 (-0.25) 2.50 (-0.25) €STR 2.17 (-0.25) 1.92 (-0.25) 2.67 (-0.25) 2.42 (-0.25) RepoFunds Rate Euro 2.25 (-0.24) 2.00 (-0.24) 2.73 (-0.23) 2.49 (-0.25) Sources: ECB, CME Group and Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Notes: Figures in brackets denote the change in percentage points from the previous review or maintenance period. MROs stands for main refinancing operations and €STR for euro short-term rate.

Liquidity provided through monetary policy instruments

The average amount of liquidity provided through monetary policy instruments decreased by €156 billion to €4,029 billion over the review period (Chart A). The decline in liquidity supply was driven primarily by a reduction in Eurosystem outright portfolios and, to a lesser extent, in credit operations.

Chart A Changes in daily liquidity provided through open market operations and excess liquidity (EUR trillions) Source: ECB.

Note: The latest observations are for 29 July 2025.

The average amount of liquidity provided through outright monetary portfolio holdings decreased by €154 billion to €4,005 billion over the review period. This decline was due to the continued maturing of APP and PEPP holdings in the absence of any reinvestments.[1]

The average amount of liquidity provided through credit operations fell by €2 billion to €23 billion over the review period. The average outstanding amount of main refinancing operations (MROs) was stable, at €10 billion, while that of three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) went down by €3 billion to €13 billion. Banks’ declining participation in these regular operations reflects their comfortable liquidity position in aggregate and the availability of alternative funding sources at attractive market rates and maturities.

Excess liquidity

Average excess liquidity decreased by €120 billion to €2,711 billion over the review period (Chart A). Excess liquidity is the sum of bank reserves held in excess of minimum reserve requirements and banks’ recourse to the deposit facility net of their recourse to the marginal lending facility. It reflects the difference between the total liquidity provided to the banking system via monetary policy instruments and the liquidity needed by banks to cover their minimum reserves. Having peaked at €4,748 billion in November 2022, excess liquidity has since declined steadily.

Interest rate developments

At its meeting on 5 June 2025, the Governing Council decided to cut all three key ECB interest rates – including the deposit facility rate, through which it steers the monetary policy stance – by 25 basis points. This brought the rates on the deposit facility, MROs and marginal lending facility down to 2%, 2.15% and 2.4% respectively.

The evolution of the average euro short-term rate (€STR) over the review period reflected the ECB’s rate cuts, while maintaining a negative spread relative to the deposit facility rate. On average, the €STR was 7.9 basis points below the deposit facility rate over the review period, compared with an average of 8.4 basis points during the first and second maintenance periods of 2025. The pass-through of policy rate changes to unsecured money market rates was complete and immediate.

The pass-through of policy rate changes to repo rates was also smooth and immediate. The average euro area repo rate, as measured by the RepoFunds Rate Euro index, remained closer to the deposit facility rate than to the €STR. On average, the repo rate equalled the deposit facility rate over the review period, whereas it was 1.3 basis points below it in the first and second maintenance periods of 2025. The continued gradual narrowing of the spread between repo rates and the deposit facility rate reflects the increasing availability of collateral as a result of higher net issuance by sovereigns and the decline in Eurosystem APP and PEPP holdings.