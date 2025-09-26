Corporate Insolvency Service Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Corporate Insolvency Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Corporate Insolvency Service Market?

The market size of the corporate insolvency service has seen significant expansion in recent times. It is projected to increase from $11.55 billion in 2024 to $12.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors such as escalating corporate debt levels, increasing interest rates, a surge in business shutdowns, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and mounting economic uncertainties have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market size of the corporate insolvency service industry is predicted to witness a significant rise in the coming years, reaching $16.54 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expected growth during the forecast period is due to a variety of reasons such as a surge in cross-border insolvency incidents, increased demand for restructuring services, a heightened focus on protecting creditors, escalating financial difficulties faced by startups, and stepped-up government engagement in insolvency procedures. The anticipated trends for this timeline encompass improvements in digital case management tools, novel debt restructuring models, artificial intelligence-powered insolvency analytics, enhanced stakeholder collaboration platforms, and advancements in technologies used for forensic investigations.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Corporate Insolvency Service Global Market Growth?

The corporate insolvency service market is poised for growth, spurred by the rising occurrence of corporate bankruptcy. Corporate bankruptcy is a judicial procedure where a business unable to meet its debt obligations seeks exemption from them through court-monitored proceedings. An economic slump, characterized by decreased consumer spending and tougher credit conditions, primarily triggers the rise in corporate bankruptcy. Such conditions burden companies' cash flows and profitability, making it challenging for them to fulfill financial obligations and resulting in more business collapses. The role of the corporate insolvency service is to regulate corporate bankruptcy, ensure just and organized insolvency procedures, and aid stakeholders in effectively resolving financial crises. For example, the Insolvency Service, a UK government agency, reported that in January 2023, company insolvencies in Q4 2022 had risen by 7% compared to Q3 2022, marking a 30% increase compared to Q4 2021. In 2022, a record-breaking total of 22,109 company insolvencies were reported (after seasonal adjustment), signifying a 57% increase from 2021. Thus, the growing occurrence of corporate bankruptcy is fueling the expansion of the corporate insolvency service market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Corporate Insolvency Service Market?

Major players in the Corporate Insolvency Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited.

• Ernst And Young Global Limited.

• Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG)

• RSM International

• FTI Consulting Inc.

• Houlihan Lokey Inc.

• Alvarez And Marsal LLC.

• Baker Tilly US LLP.

• Evelyn Partners

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Corporate Insolvency Service Industry?

Key players in the corporate insolvency service industry are focusing on creating innovative solutions, including cutting-edge risk assessment tools, to enable businesses to detect financial difficulties early on and employ effective recovery strategies. These sophisticated risk assessment tools, whether they be software or methodologies, scrutinize a company's financial and operational data to recognize early indicators of potential insolvency or financial difficulty. A case in point, in May 2024, the Spain-based professional services firm, PKF Attest Auditores S.L.P., launched its Corporate Insolvency Compliance Service to meet the growing demand for preemptive management of fiscal risks in businesses. This service is crafted to aid corporate executives and top management in navigating the rules of the new European directive targeting the prevention of insolvency incidents. The service includes four main stages: an initial analysis of the economic and financial conditions to evaluate the company's health, an in-depth risk mapping stage to pinpoint potential weak points, the creation of tailor-made protocols for social administrators and senior executives to implement, and continual updates to ensure that the strategies adapt to the changing circumstances of the company.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Corporate Insolvency Service Market Report?

The corporate insolvency service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Administration, Company Voluntary Liquidation, Creditors Voluntary Liquidation (CVL), Compulsory Liquidation, Other Service Types

2) By Technology Solutions: Insolvency Management Software, Data Analytics Tools, Financial Modelling Software, Workflow Automation Tools

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Information Technology And Technology

Subsegments:

1) By Administration: Appointment Of Administrator, Administration Process Management, Restructuring Support, Asset Protection

2) By Company Voluntary Liquidation: Members Voluntary Liquidation, Solvent Liquidation, Insolvent Liquidation

3) By Creditors Voluntary Liquidation: Liquidator Appointment, Creditors Meeting, Asset Realization, Debt Settlement

4) By Compulsory Liquidation: Court Order Enforcement, Official Receiver Actions, Liquidator Appointment, Asset Disposal

5) By Other Service Types: Receivership, Bankruptcy Filing, Debt Recovery, Financial Restructuring

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Corporate Insolvency Service Industry?

In the Corporate Insolvency Service Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the largest market in 2024. The report projects that Asia-Pacific will have the most rapid growth in the forecast period. Besides these two, the report encapsulates data from other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

