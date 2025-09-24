Submit Release
The Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the Republic of Singapore and The Principality of Monaco, 23 September 2025

The Government of the Republic of Singapore and the Government of the Principality of Monaco, wishing to strengthen friendly relations between them, have agreed to establish diplomatic relations with effect from 23 September 2025.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 SEPTEMBER 2025

