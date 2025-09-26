Corporate Finance Services Market Size Worth $17.84 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Corporate Finance Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Corporate Finance Services Market Worth?

The market size for corporate finance services has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $11.62 billion in 2024 to $12.70 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This significant growth during the historic period is the result of several factors. These include escalating investments in emerging markets, a heightened concentration on sustainable and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliant investments, a surging demand for debt restructuring and refinancing solutions, an increased role of private equity and venture capital financing, and the ever-growing necessity for risk management and compliance services.

The market size for corporate finance services is poised for a robust expansion in the upcoming years, projected to reach $17.84 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth during the forecast period is credited to factors such as burgeoning demands for strategic fiscal advice, an escalating need for mergers and acquisitions backup, a growing inclination towards digitally transforming financial activities, the global expansion of commercial ventures, and increasing intricacies in corporate tax laws. Key market trends during this forecast period will cover technology incorporation in financial planning and assessment tools, automation of transaction processes via technology, the amalgamation of fintech platforms with traditional financial systems, adoption of cloud-based solutions in corporate financial tasks, and the integration of blockchain for enhancing transaction safety and transparency.

What Are The Factors Driving The Corporate Finance Services Market?

The corporate finance services market is poised to expand due to the rise in mergers and acquisitions volume. Mergers and acquisitions encompass the fusion of two or more businesses or assets to fulfill strategic, financial, or operational targets. Firms are increasingly resorting to mergers and acquisitions in a bid to quickly grow and expand their markets thus gaining more market share and fortifying their competitive edge. Corporate finance services play a significant role in facilitating mergers and acquisitions by offering expert advice and financial analysis, making them crucial for intricate transactions. These services alleviate deal hazards by providing strategic counsel and due diligence, thereby enhancing transactional efficiency and outcomes. For instance, UK companies reportedly spent £4.4 billion ($5.10 billion) on acquiring overseas businesses in the initial quarter of 2024 as per the Office for National Statistics - a UK government agency. This represents a rise of £0.9 billion ($1.04 billion) from £3.5 billion ($4.06 billion) in the preceding quarter. As such, the uptrend in mergers and acquisitions volume is the key driving force propelling the corporate finance services market growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Corporate Finance Services Market?

Major players in the Corporate Finance Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• KPMG International Limited

• McKinsey & Company Inc.

• Boston Consulting Group Inc.

• Grant Thornton International Ltd.

• Bain & Company Inc.

• Roland Berger GmbH

• FTI Consulting Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Corporate Finance Services Market In The Globe?

Companies leading in the corporate finance services market are striving to create new and innovative solutions like AI-based decision support tools. The intention behind this development is to increase efficiency, improve customer service, and lessen the need for manual research. AI-based decision-support tools are complex platforms which utilize generative AI to offer immediate, data-driven insights and analyses of intricate financial instruments. For instance, LTX, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., a fintech firm in the US, rolled out BondGPT, an application built on OpenAI's GPT-4, in June 2023. Featuring aspects like advanced screening capabilities and a user-friendly interface, BondGPT is an AI-driven decision-support tool made for the fixed income market that offers round-the-clock access to liquidity and credit analysis even for the most intricate bonds. This tool aids institutional investors in swiftly identifying potential bond investments and making informed choices, thereby reducing the requirement of manual intervention.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Corporate Finance Services Market Share?

The corporate finance services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Mergers And Acquisitions, Capital Market, Private Fund Consulting, Board Advisory Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Business, Finance

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mergers And Acquisitions: Buy-Side Advisory, Sell-Side Advisory, Cross-Border Transactions

2) By Capital Market: Equity Capital Market, Initial Public Offerings (LPOs), Follow-On Public Offerings (FPOs)

3) By Private Fund Consulting: Fund Structuring, Fundraising Strategy, Due Diligence Support

4) By Board Advisory Services: Corporate Governance Consulting, Strategic Planning Advisory, Risk Management And Compliance

What Are The Regional Trends In The Corporate Finance Services Market?

In the Corporate Finance Services Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the market leader for the year 2024. This includes its anticipated expansion progress. Regions encompassed in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

