H.J. Res. 59, a joint resolution disapproving the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to “Overdraft Lending: Very Large Financial Institutions”

H.J. Res. 59 would disapprove a final rule published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in December 2024.[1] That rule, with certain exceptions, applies Regulation Z (which implements the Truth in Lending Act) to overdraft credit offered by large financial institutions. By invoking a legislative process established in the Congressional Review Act, the resolution would repeal the rule and prohibit the agency from issuing the same or any similar rule in the future.

Under current law, the CFPB is permanently authorized to spend amounts transferred from the combined earnings of the Federal Reserve in an amount necessary to carry out its responsibilities, subject to a statutory cap that was lowered by the 2025 reconciliation act. CBO expects that the CFPB will spend all the transferred funds up to its cap in each year over the 2026-2035 period.

CBO estimates that repealing the final rule would reduce the CFPB’s administrative costs by $14 million over the 2026-2035 period, but that the reduction would be offset by increased spending on other required administrative activities, resulting in no net budgetary effect.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Hughes. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.