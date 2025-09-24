S. 1555, Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act of 2025

S. 1555 would increase the loan limits for two loan guarantee programs administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Under current law, the limit for loan guarantees to small manufacturers to purchase or improve fixed assets such as land, buildings, or machinery is $5.5 million. The current limit for 7(a) loan guarantees, which provide general business credit assistance to support small businesses that cannot otherwise access credit, is $5 million. The bill would increase the maximum loan guarantee for small manufacturers under both programs to $10 million.

S. 1555 also would require the SBA’s Inspector General, within two years of enactment, to report on the performance of the larger loans originated under the bill. Finally, the bill would require the SBA to report annually on the job creation and retention that is attributable to the larger loans made under each program.

Using information from the SBA, CBO estimates that it would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period for the SBA to issue guidance, conduct training and complete the required reports. CBO estimates that any change in the costs of the loan guarantees, which are subject to appropriation, would be insignificant.

On September 24, 2025, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 3174, Made in America Manufacturing Finance Act, as reported by the House Committee on Small Business on August 15, 2025. H.R. 3174 also would increase loan limits for the loan guarantee program but does not include the reporting requirements included in S. 1555. CBO’s estimates of the budgetary effects of the increase in loan limits are the same for both bills.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.