DOH NEWS RELEASE: DOH LAUNCHES ONLINE PUBLIC PORTAL ON NEW HAWAIʻI STATE IMMUNIZATION SYSTEM
DOH LAUNCHES ONLINE PUBLIC PORTAL ON NEW HAWAIʻI STATE IMMUNIZATION SYSTEM
25-110
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 24, 2025
HONOLULU — Do you need an official copy of your immunization record
A new online public portal from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Immunization Branch offers a free, secure way for individuals, parents and legal guardians to access, print or download official immunization records. This official record can be used as proof of immunization for school, daycare, work, or travel.
The public portal is part of the Hawaiʻi State Immunization System (HiSIS), which launched in June. HiSIS is a secure, confidential, cloud-based environment that stores the immunization records of children and adults. Healthcare providers submit the information to the HiSIS registry.
Immunization information systems help medical practices and other healthcare providers keep patients of all ages up to date on vaccinations. They also support healthcare providers and public health departments by collecting data on the immunization status of our communities.
To access these records, visit the HiSIS Public Portal and submit a request by entering:
- First and last name
- Birthday
- Gender
- Email address and/or mobile phone number
The email address or phone number you enter must match what is listed on the patient’s HiSIS profile. If your information does not match, contact your healthcare provider. If you do not have a provider, reach out to the DOH. There is no cost to sign up or to download your records.
