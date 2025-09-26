Business Treasury Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Treasury Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Business Treasury Management Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the business treasury management market has seen considerable growth in recent years. Projections show an increase from $4.01 billion in 2024 to $4.39 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors driving growth during the historical period include a greater desire for visibility of cash flows, an increased necessity for managing liquidity risks, the widespread implementation of centralized treasury systems, escalating requirements for regulatory compliance, and the growing demand for immediate financial reports.

Expectations are high for a surge in the business treasury management market size within the next few years. It's projected to escalate to $6.24 billion in 2029, boasting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be traced back to several key drivers such as the escalating adoption of artificial intelligence in predicting trends, an augmented need for both cash management and integrated risk, an intensifying demand for fraud detection and cybersecurity measures, the growing preference for data-fueled decision-making processes, and a heightened focus on digital transformation within the realm of finance. Key trends projected for the predicted period include technological advancements centered around real-time analytics, mobile treasury application innovations, breakthroughs regarding blockchain for safe transactions, the increase in collaborations between banks and fintech companies, and the escalating automation within cash and liquidity management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Business Treasury Management Market Landscape?

The anticipated surge in automation demand is projected to drive the expansion of the business treasury management market in the future. Automation involves utilizing technology, systems, or machinery to carry out tasks with little to no human intervention. The escalating demand for automation stems from the necessity to enhance operational efficiency, enabling quicker, more precise, and more uniform accomplishment of recurring tasks, thus diminishing costs and inaccuracies. Moreover, automation bolsters business treasury management by improving cash flow transparency, facilitating real-time pursuit and prediction of funds across various accounts, thereby assisting treasurers in making swift and more educated financial choices. To illustrate, as per the International Federation of Robotics, a nonprofit organization stationed in Germany, there were 553,052 industrial robots implemented in factories worldwide in 2022, signifying an annual growth of 5%. Consequently, the escalating requirement for automation is fueling the expansion of the business treasury management market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Business Treasury Management Market?

Major players in the Business Treasury Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Infosys Limited

• Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH

• ION Investment Group Limited

• Adenza Group Inc.

• Finastra Group Holdings Limited

• HighRadius Corporation

• Coupa Software Inc.

• Bottomline Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Business Treasury Management Industry?

Leading businesses in the business treasury management market are putting an emphasis on creating innovative solutions such as cloud-native treasury systems. These are designed to bolster real-time transparency, aid in operational efficiency, and facilitate quick financial decision-making in an ever-changing global economy. Cloud-native treasury platforms are treasury management systems explicitly built for operation in cloud computing environments, as opposed to being versions of traditional software adjusted for use on premises. For example, in April 2025, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., a fintech company from the USA, unveiled a treasury and risk management platform that allows for real-time insight into cash flow. The enterprise treasury and risk management platform hosts various unique features aimed at increasing financial visibility, automation, and risk management. At its heart, the platform offers real-time visibility into global accounts, which speeds up decision-making that is based on accurate information. It combines advanced analytics with AI-driven forecasting to fine-tune liquidity management and predict cash positions with more precision. The platform also encourages automated workflows for payments, reconciliation, and risk monitoring, minimizing manual work and operational risk.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Business Treasury Management Market

The business treasury management market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Business Size: Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small Businesses

3) By Treasury Function Focus: Liquidity Management, Working Capital Optimization, Foreign Exchange Management, Investment Strategy And Asset Management, Compliance And Regulatory Management

4) By Technology Adoption Level: Traditional Treasury Management Systems, Cloud-Based Treasury Solutions, Advanced Analytics And Reporting Tools

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Treasury Management Systems, Cash Management Solutions, Liquidity Management Software, Risk Management Software, Debt Management Software, Investment Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

Business Treasury Management Market Regional Insights

For the year specified in the Business Treasury Management Global Market Report 2025, North America had the biggest market share. However, the highest projected growth rate is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. This report spans across several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

