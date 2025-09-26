Business Recovery Services Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Recovery Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Business Recovery Services Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a significant expansion in the business recovery services market. The sector, which was valued at $7.30 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $8.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as the escalation in data breaches and ransomware, heightened consciousness about business continuity strategies, the rise in remote and hybrid work models, an increased urgency for reduced downtime in critical industries, and greater investment in cybersecurity and recovery mechanisms.

The market size of business recovery services is anticipated to witness solid growth in the upcoming years, reaching $11.55 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The forecast period's growth can be linked to the escalating occurrences of cyberattacks, the surging acceptance of cloud-based recovery services, an increasing risk of natural disasters, the growing popularity of testing and validation services, and the expansion of digital transformation initiatives. Key trends for the forecast period include the progression of AI forecasting tools, the incorporation of forensic analytics, the emergence of technology-driven debt resolution platforms, the evolution of digital restructuring models, and advancements in automated compliance systems.

Download a free sample of the business recovery services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27491&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Business Recovery Services Market?

The expansion of the remote workforce is anticipated to drive the growth of the business recovery services market. Remote workforce is the term for a group of employees who work from different locations compared to the company's physical base, often depending on internet-based resources to complete tasks and maintain communication with their teams. This trend is on the rise due to the advancements in digital communication technologies, which allows for uninterrupted collaboration and productivity regardless of the location. Business recovery services play a significant role in supporting remote workforces by guaranteeing continuous access to vital systems, data, and communication methods during interruptions, thereby ensuring remote employees can sustain productivity without disruptions. For example, data from the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, showed that from September 2022 to January 2023, 16% of working adults exclusively operated from home while 28% adopted a hybrid model, a combination of both remote work and commuting. As a result, the surge in the remote workforce is fueling the growth of the business recovery services market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Business Recovery Services Market?

Major players in the Business Recovery Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PwC LLP

• McKinsey & Company

• BDO Global Ltd.

• RSM International Ltd.

• Grant Thornton LLP

• Baker Tilly International Ltd.

• Forvis Mazars Group SC

• FTI Consulting Inc.

• Oliver Wyman LLC.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Business Recovery Services Market?

Prominent businesses in the business recovery services market are concentrating on creating unique solutions such as legal workflow automation. This innovation is to boost the efficiency of debt resolution methods, heighten regulatory adherence, and enhance operational productivity during the recovery process. This automation method applies technology to the management and running of legal duties by using a preset workflow. This cuts down the need for manual handling while guaranteeing uniformity, precision, and prompt execution of legal procedures. For instance, in December 2023, Credgenics, a firm specializing in debt recovery based in India, introduced a debt recovery technology platform exclusively designed for asset reconstruction businesses (ARCs). This platform enhances debt resolution in both retail and SME sectors. Through the use of AI and machine learning, the platform refines communication strategies and improves recovery results. It comes with innovative features such as automated agreements, legal workflow administration, and a mobile application for field collections. Early adopters, such as Reliance ARC, have noticed significant progress in recovery efficiency.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Business Recovery Services Market

The business recovery services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Administrative Takeover, Compulsory Liquidation And Creditor Voluntary Liquidation, Voluntary Management, Other Types

2) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premises Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

4) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Information Technology, Telecommunications

Subsegments

1) By Administrative Takeover: Government Initiated Takeovers, Court Appointed Administrators, Regulatory Enforcement Actions

2) By Compulsory Liquidation And Creditor Voluntary Liquidation: Court Ordered Liquidation, Creditor Initiated Winding Up, Insolvency Practitioner Services

3) By Voluntary Management: Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs), Debt Restructuring Programs, Turnaround Consulting

4) By Other Types: Receivership, Informal Workout Arrangements, Pre Pack Administration

View the full business recovery services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-recovery-services-global-market-report

Global Business Recovery Services Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Business Recovery Services, North America was identified as the dominant region from the previous year. The fastest projected growth, however, is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides information on various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, along with Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Business Recovery Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Business Support Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-support-services-global-market-report

Data Recovery Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-recovery-services-global-market-report

Business Support Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-support-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.