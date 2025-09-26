Business Information Services Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business Information Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Business Information Services Market Through 2025?

The size of the business information services market has seen robust expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $48.51 billion in 2024 to $52.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors that contributed to the growth in the historic period are driven by the demand for compliance data due to regulations, the emergence of credit risk evaluation tools, the early digitalization of business databases, credit bureaus' proliferation in budding economies, and the necessity of verified business intelligence due to globalized trade.

The expected growth of the business information services market size over the next several years is anticipated to be robust, projecting a value of $69.86 billion in 2029, with a 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this anticipated growth include the rising demand for real-time decision-making tools, the increasing complexity of worldwide supply chains, a broadening of cross-border regulatory frameworks, a need for tailored customer intelligence, and an increase in demand for fraud prevention analytics. Trends to watch for include the blending of artificial intelligence in data interpretation, a pivot towards predictive analytics platforms, automation in the areas of risk scoring and profiling, the utilization of cloud-based business intelligence services, and the creation of industry-specific data solutions.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Business Information Services Market?

The escalation in data volume is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the business information services market in the future. Data volume points to the surge of digital data produced from a variety of sources like social media, IoT devices, enterprise systems, and online trades. The proliferation in data volume is predominantly prompted by the expanding digitization of services and operations across all sectors, which leads to consistent data flows from customer engagement, logistics, and automated systems. The presence of extensive data volume endows business information services with exhaustive insights, enhanced pattern identification, and pinpoint forecasting; hence facilitating well-informed decisions through an all-encompassing market and operational examination. For example, as reported by the SODA Foundation, a US-based open-source initiative, in December 2022, the yearly data growth for a typical end-user organization ascended from 700 TB in 2021 to 2,208 TB in 2022, indicating a tripling of data volume over one year. Therefore, the upswing in data volume is facilitating the development of the business information services market.

Which Players Dominate The Business Information Services Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Business Information Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Infosys Limited

• S&P Global Inc.

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Wipro Limited

• Experian plc

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Gartner Inc.

• Moody’s Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Business Information Services Sector?

Predominant enterprises in the business information services market are focusing on devising new strategies for providing high-tech solutions such as a business intelligence platform. These strategies are aimed at improving data-centric decision making, enabling real-time insights, and securing a strategic edge. A business intelligence platform is a sophisticated technology that gathers, scrutinizes, and communicates pertinent data aimed at aiding decision-making processes. It achieves this by allowing users to establish reports, dashboards, and insights needed for trend monitoring and performance augmentation. For example, in January 2025, LexisNexis Legal and Professional, a US-based provider of information and analytics services, unveiled its Nexis+ AI, an innovative generative AI-powered business intelligence platform. Key features of this platform include proprietary conversational search functionality that produces precise, multi-oriented responses. It incorporates citation links and employs retrieval-augmented generation to reduce hallucinations. The platform serves users by fast-tracking research, promoting informed decision making, and maintaining stringent data security and regulatory compliance standards.

Global Business Information Services Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The business information services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Market Research, Credit Information, Financial Information, Business Analytics, Risk Management, Compliance Services, Industry Intelligence

2) By Information Type: Company Information, Industry Reports, Market Statistics, Economic Indicators, Competitive Intelligence

3) By Data Collection Services: Surveys And Polling, Data Aggregation, Web Scraping, Telephone Interviews, Focus Groups

4) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Education, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Market Research: Competitive Intelligence, Customer Satisfaction Research, Brand Awareness Tracking, Market Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Industry Trend Analysis

2) By Credit Information: Business Credit Reports, Credit Risk Scoring, Credit Monitoring Services, Trade Payment Data Analysis, Public Records Assessment

3) By Financial Information: Company Financial Statements, Earnings Forecast Reports, Financial Ratio Analysis, Stock Market Data Services, Mergers And Acquisitions Data, Debt And Equity Information

4) By Business Analytics: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Customer Behavior Analysis, Sales Performance Analytics

5) By Risk Management: Operational Risk Assessment, Regulatory Compliance Risk, Credit Risk Management, Third-Party Risk Evaluation, Market Risk Forecasting, Enterprise Risk Strategy

6) By Compliance Services: Regulatory Reporting Support, Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, Know Your Customer Verification, Tax Compliance Services, Licensing And Certification Tracking

7) By Industry Intelligence: Sector Performance Monitoring, Emerging Market Identification, Competitor Benchmarking, Policy And Regulatory Updates, Technology Adoption Analysis, Innovation Pipeline Tracking

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Business Information Services Market?

In 2024, North America was leading the pack in the Business Information Services Global Market Report. The forecasting for its growth remains positive. The report encapsulates regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

