Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market to Expand at a 7.4% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.89 Bn

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry and pads has shown a robust increase. There will be a rise from $2.71 billion in 2024 to about $2.92 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth in preceding years can be linked to an uptick in requirements for advanced semiconductor nodes, an increase in foundry and logic device production, the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, and an upsurge in wafer production capabilities.

The market for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry and pads is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, ballooning to a market size of $3.89 billion by 2029 at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an upsurge in semiconductor demand, evolving automotive electronics, governmental support and investments, and escalating demand in power electronics. Notable trends expected during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of artificial intelligence, advancements in intellectual property, 3D integration and sophisticated packaging, strategic alliances and partnerships, and invention of new pad materials and design features.

What Are The Factors Driving The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market?

The expansion of the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry and pads market is likely to be fueled by the escalating demand for semiconductors. Semiconductors, which are materials that exhibit a conductivity level falling between that of conductors and insulators, are integral to the regulation of electrical current in devices such as transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits. The surge in semiconductor demand can be largely ascribed to the rising dependence of electric vehicles on sophisticated chips for battery performance management, facilitation of self-driving features, and the supervision of intricate in-vehicle electronics. CMP slurry and pads contribute to the functioning of semiconductors by ensuring the uniformity and smoothness of wafer surfaces, thereby boosting manufacturing accuracy and device performance. For instance, in July 2024, global semiconductor sales hit $49.1 billion in May 2024, showcasing a 19.3% surge from $41.2 billion in May 2023 and a 4.1% climb from $47.2 billion reported in April 2024, as revealed by the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US-based trade association. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for semiconductors is propelling the growth trajectory of the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry and pads market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market?

Major players in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Saint-Gobain SA

• 3M Company

• Applied Materials Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• AGC Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Resonac Holdings Corporation

• Ebara Corporation

• Entegris Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market?

Leading organizations in the CMP slurry and pads market are prioritizing the creation of advanced methods such as reusable chemical mechanical planarization pad technologies. These technologies are designed to increase operational effectiveness, decrease production expenses, and reduce environmental consequences. The reference to reusable chemical mechanical planarization pad technologies is related to novel ideas aimed at restoring used polishing pads for reuse, leading to reduced waste and costs while ensuring consistent performance in the production of semiconductors. In the context of a specific example, SK Hynix, a leader in semiconductors based in South Korea, introduced a reusable CMP pad technology in January 2024. The developed technology refurbishes worn pads for reuse, resulting in cost and waste efficiency in semiconductor production. This new development, exclusive to SK Hynix, avoids pre-existing patents, aids in achieving the company's ESG objectives, and bolsters supply chain resilience by lessening the reliance on imported consumables. The phased-rollout of this technology will commence in 2024, helping SK Hynix to achieve its sustainability goals of integrating 25% recycled or renewable materials by 2025 and more than 30% by 2030. This not only improves environmental impact but also strengthens supply chain reliability in the semiconductor industry.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market Share?

The chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry and pads market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurries, Chemical Mechanical Planarization Pads

2) By Functionality: Polishing, Planarization

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Resellers, Aftermarket

4) By Application: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Optical Substrate, Disk Drive Components, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Integrated Device Manufacturers, Foundries, Memory Manufacturers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurries: Silica-Based Slurries, Alumina-Based Slurries, Cerium Oxide-Based Slurries, Mixed Oxide Slurries

2) By Chemical Mechanical Planarization Pads: Hard Pads, Medium Pads, Soft Pads, Suba Pads

What Are The Regional Trends In The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry And Pads Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the top position in the global market for CMP slurry and pads. Additionally, it's predicted to register the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The coverage of the CMP slurry and pads market report extends to regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

