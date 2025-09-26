The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Cash Flow Forecast Service Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.33 billion by 2029

It will grow to $2.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Cash Flow Forecast Service Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the cash flow forecast service has seen rapid expansion in recent years. The market, valued at $1.34 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to $1.50 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during this historical period include an increased demand for precise cash flow forecasts, the heightened significance of cash management for better planning and budgetary cycles, a surge in the use of predictive analytics, the growing intricacy of financial transactions that demand robust forecast tools, and an escalating need for the optimization of working capital and the management of liquidity.

Predictions for the cash flow forecast service market size suggest a swift rise in the coming years. The growth estimation predicts an increase to $2.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The anticipated surge during the forecast period can be credited to the growing demand for immediate financial insights, escalated use of superior analytics, mounting necessity for precise liquidity management, amplified complexity in financial transactions, and soaring utilization of cloud-based, scalable, and adaptable forecasting solutions. In the forecast period, significant trends include progress in real-time forecasting backed by automation, the advent of AI and predictive analytics for highly accurate forecasts, the rise of scenario-based forecasting adapting to varying economic situations, improvements in integration with more extensive financial and enterprise systems, and the development of mobile and cloud-based cash flow forecasting applications.

Download a free sample of the cash flow forecast service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27637&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cash Flow Forecast Service Market Landscape?

The proliferation of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cash flow forecast service market in the future. Such solutions encompass online platforms that enable construction firms to predict, monitor, and manage their cash flow in real time, typically integrating budgets, project schedules, and payment data in one easily accessible place. The rising demand for cloud-based solutions can be attributed to their scalability, as these platforms enable companies to quickly scale up or down their computing resources based on demand, making them affordable and flexible for organizations across the board. They enhance cash flow forecasting services by offering real-time data access, seamless financial system integration, and scalable analytics for more precise and effective forecasting. For instance, the European Union (EU), a governing body based in Belgium, reported in December 2023 that the use of cloud-based solutions across the EU increased by 4.2% in 2023, with 45.2% of businesses purchasing such services, signaling a significant rise compared to 2021. Hence, the growing demand for cloud-based solutions is propelling the cash flow forecast service market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cash Flow Forecast Service Market?

Major players in the Cash Flow Forecast Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ernst & Young (EY)

• KPMG International Ltd.

• HSBC Holdings Plc

• Wolters Kluwer NV

• Flatworld Solutions Inc.

• QuickBooks

• HighRadius

• Kyriba Corp.

• Planful Inc.

• Serrala

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cash Flow Forecast Service Industry?

Leading businesses within the cash flow forecast service market are focusing on creating innovative strategies, such as digital platform integration within financial institutions. This helps to boost customer interaction by providing easy access to micro-investing tools, in addition to providing standard banking services. Digital platform integration within financial institutions involves integrating third-party financial tools, such as those designed for micro-investing, directly into current banking or financial service applications and websites. For example, 9Spokes, a New Zealand business intelligence and data aggregation firm, introduced a new cash flow forecast service, a sophisticated tool made for digital platform integration within financial organizations, in July 2024. The Automated Cashflow Tool from 9Spokes comes with numerous critical features built to empower financial organizations and their SMB clients. With advanced machine learning technology, the tool provides predictive cash flow forecasts and dynamic visuals that reduce manual labor and increase forecast accuracy, thus boosting financial planning confidence. It seamlessly integrates into existing systems with its pre-established, adaptable design, which ensures it complies with diverse organizational requirements. By offering a detailed financial summary, SMBs obtain improved visibility into their financial status, facilitating improved forecasting and strategic decision-making.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cash Flow Forecast Service Market

The cash flow forecast service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions

3) By Application: Contractors, Sole Traders, Small Businesses

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud Based Forecasting Software, On Premise Forecasting Software, Integrated Financial Planning Tools, Predictive Analytics Software, Visualization And Dashboard Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Forecasting Services

View the full cash flow forecast service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cash-flow-forecast-service-global-market-report

Cash Flow Forecast Service Market Regional Insights

For the year outlined in the Cash Flow Forecast Service Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. The forecast indicates that Asia-Pacific will experience the swiftest growth. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

