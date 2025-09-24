Free Vaccine Clinics Throughout Boston to Ensure Access to Vaccinations

BOSTON – Wednesday, September 24, 2025 – The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is partnering with Boston Public Schools (BPS), Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), and community organizations to host free vaccine clinics throughout the city to ensure all residents have access to vaccinations. The State’s guidance earlier this month protects vaccine access in Massachusetts, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, and childhood vaccinations, regardless of decisions by the federal administration. For the COVID-19 vaccine, the State announced anyone 6 months and older is eligible. It is strongly recommended for children between 6 and 23 months, adults 65 and older, healthcare workers, those with medical conditions associated with higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease, and those who are immunocompromised, pregnant, or lactating.

“Vaccination remains the safest and most effective strategy to reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu. By hosting free vaccine clinics throughout Boston, we are ensuring that vaccines are accessible to all residents,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “While recent federal policy changes risk limiting vaccine access, BPHC remains committed to following evidence-based science to guide our work and care for Boston residents and local communities. This commitment allows us to protect our families and keep loved ones safe, particularly during respiratory virus season.”

BPHC's vaccine clinics begin in September, before the peak of respiratory virus season. All clinics will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and some will also offer routine childhood vaccinations for children five and older. No appointment is needed. Insurance and identification are not required, but those with a health insurance card should bring it with them. Residents should check boston.gov/vaccine-clinics for a list of dates and locations. The website also details which vaccines will be available and for what ages. Clinics are currently scheduled from September through mid-December and more may be added.

The clinics that offer routine childhood vaccines will have DTaP, Tdap, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal, varicella, polio, and MMR that protects against measles, mumps and rubella viral illnesses. For these vaccines, residents should bring their child’s vaccination records if they have them. Childhood vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent illnesses and help children stay healthy.

BPHC’s vaccine clinics are one of many ways people can get vaccinated. People are also encouraged to contact their health care provider, local health center, or pharmacy to schedule appointments, receive vaccinations, or ask questions. Residents who need help applying for health insurance can contact the Mayor’s Health Line at (617) 534-5050. The Mayor’s Health Line is a free, confidential, and multilingual service that can help families, regardless of immigration status, find routine care.

If residents have symptoms of respiratory viral illness, BPHC recommends:

Residents should also routinely:

BPHC continues to encourage all residents to stay up to date on their vaccinations. Vaccines are safe, effective, and provide strong protection against serious illness. Learn more about vaccines and how to stay healthy at boston.gov/vaccine-clinics.