Motorcycle Riders, Car Drivers Urged to Use Extra Vigilance During Autumn Road Trips

Motorcycle Safety Foundation, AAA Northeast team up to give riders, drivers crucial tips to stay safe

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autumn is one of the best seasons for road trips, beckoning motorcyclists with mild temperatures and colorful foliage displays. But the season also brings unique safety considerations, such as shorter days and quick-changing weather, so the Motorcycle Safety Foundation and AAA Northeast teamed up to give riders and drivers tips to stay safe this beautiful time of year.Top tips for autumn motorcycle riding:• Do a pre-ride inspection. Use the T-CLOCS checklist to make sure your bike is ready for every ride. It’s best to catch issues with your motorcycle before you head out rather than midway through your trip.• Check tire pressure and warm up tires. Cold weather can lower tire pressure, and it may take extra time for tires to warm up for traction.• Layer up and keep yourself warm. Temperatures can drop quickly, especially after sundown. Wear or bring appropriate layers or quality cold-weather gear so you don’t get chilled. It’s difficult to focus on the ride, let alone enjoy it, if you are chattering through the cold the whole time. Consider heated gear or grips if you often ride in cold temperatures.• Be visible. Dusk comes earlier, and low sun angles can make riders hard to see. Wear light-colored or reflective gear and plan your rides around available daylight. Many weather apps also give sunrise and sunset times.• Look for leaves and road debris. Wet leaves and gravel can be extremely slippery. Treat leaves and other debris on the roadway with the same caution you would for ice.• Watch for animals. Fall is rutting season for deer and other wildlife, increasing the chance of animal crossings, especially at dawn and dusk. Take extra caution near wooded areas or around blind corners. And remember, if you see one deer, expect there to be more.• Prepare for storage. Check your motorcycle’s owner’s manual for winter storage recommendations — battery care, fluids, and other storage steps are important.• Keep your skills sharp. Find more tips that you can use now from MSF’s Quick Tips page. And when riding season comes around next year, consider taking a refresher course before you plan more memorable road trips.Top tips for driving near motorcycles:· Increase following distance and take extra care when driving behind a motorcycle, especially when stopping or accelerating.· Carefully check mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles, which are less visible than other vehicles on the road.· Don’t just rely on turn signals when passing motorcyclists – wait for them to turn. The turn signals on many motorcycles do not turn off automatically, so there’s a chance they could still be on from an earlier turn.· Never drive distracted. At 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for just 5 seconds is equivalent to driving the length of an entire football field blindfolded.· Consciously look for motorcycles. When turning out of a parking lot or at an intersection, take care to spot motorcycles in your path, not just cars and trucks. Many crashes are caused by drivers not noticing motorcyclists because they are focused on other vehicles.“As we take to the roads to enjoy the mild weather before it starts to cool down, it's critical for drivers to stay alert — especially as motorcycles can be more difficult to see because of their size,” said Lauren Fabrizi, spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “We also urge motorcycle riders to obey all traffic laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride.”“Riders should have a good search strategy to be on the lookout for changing road and traffic conditions,” said Brandi Behling, MSF’s New York State Motorcycle Safety Program Manager. “It’s better to assess and have time to respond to hazards before needing to react to an emergency. We also ask car drivers to predict that motorcyclists are closer than they appear. Because of their smaller size, it can be difficult to judge a motorcycle’s speed.”For more tips, rider education opportunities, and local safety information, visit MSF-USA.org.About MSFThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227. To keep up with the latest updates, follow the MSF on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.About AAA NortheastAAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing nearly 6.8 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, financial and auto-related services. Media inquiries: Lauren Fabrizi, Public Affairs, lfabrizi@aaanortheast.com

