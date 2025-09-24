Governor Abbott Appoints Blanchett To Board Of The Calhoun Port Authority

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Amy Blanchett to the Board of the Calhoun Port Authority for a term to expire on the date that the candidate elected to the office of the at-large commissioner in May 2027 qualifies to serve.

Amy Blanchett of Point Comfort is a senior communications representative at Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas. Blanchett is a director of the board for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and the Sportsmen’s for Charity Club. She also is on the board for the United Way of Calhoun County and is a member of the Downtown Waterfront Master Plan Visioning Committee for the City of Port Lavaca, and the Rotary Club of Port Lavaca. Blanchett received a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Texas A&M University.