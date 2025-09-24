Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Booming Economy At TxEDC Investor Summit Fireside Chat

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2025 | Westlake, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas' booming economy and finance sector during a fireside chat at the second annual Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) Investor Summit.

"The Texas economy is leading America," said Governor Abbott. "We have a young, growing, and diverse workforce, a reasonable and predictable regulatory environment, and no state income tax. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area has been particularly successful in contributing to Texas' success by launching the Texas Stock Exchange, expanding Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange branches, and bringing Fortune 500 companies into the state. We will continue to inspire innovators and ensure that the freedom of opportunity that Texas offers is a beacon that draws people all over the world to our great state."

During the fireside chat, Governor Abbott emphasized the surge of Fortune 500 companies and small businesses flocking to Texas thanks to the state's thriving economy and business-friendly policies. The Governor also highlighted that Texas is the modern embodiment of the American Dream where we are building a bigger and better state for the next generation. Governor Abbott noted the critical role that the Dallas-Fort Worth area plays in the transition of Texas into America's financial hub. Additionally, the Governor mentioned that Texas will continue to cut red tape and streamline regulations to help businesses large and small succeed.

The fireside chat was moderated by Texas Association of Business President and CEO Glenn Hamer. The Governor was also joined at the TxEDC Investor Summit by TxEDC Board of Directors Chairman Arun Agarwal, TxEDC President and CEO Aaron Demerson, and other elected officials and business leaders.

