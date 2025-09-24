Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Irving

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Irving will co-host a virtual and in-person Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, September 30, in Irving.

“Music is key to the Texas brand,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. The Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Irving, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified as well as answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas Certified Community program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Irving workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Irving will join more than 85 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Irving

Tuesday, September 30 at 5:00 PM

Jack D. Huffman Community Building

1st Floor Auditorium

801 W. Irving Boulevard

Irving, Texas 75060

Join the meeting: bit.ly/4pAYrIS

Meeting ID: 211 203 885 582 2

Passcode: AN7i8x5h

Questions may be directed to: Wendy Hartnett, Assistant Director, City of Irving – Parks and Recreation, (972) 721-2773, whartnett@cityofirving.org

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Certified Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities