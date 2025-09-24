From Jersey City to Global Boardrooms Retired Deloitte Leader Joseph A. Slota Releases From the Streets to Global Seats

"From The Streets to Global Seats" by Joseph (Joe) A. Slota 11 - a hybrid memoir and leadership blueprint

From immigrant grit to global boardrooms, Slota's two-in-one book reveals personal stories and blueprints for leaders at every stage of the climb.

Legacy isn't the view from the top. It's the footprints you leave on the climb” — Joseph (Joe) A. Slota 11

TOWACO, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Streets to Global Seats : Retired Deloitte Leader Joseph A. Slota II Releases New Hybrid Memoir & Leadership Guide (2-in-1 book)Joseph A. Slota II, retired Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting LLP and founder of The Joe Slota Experience, LLC, today announced the release of his new book, From the Streets to Global Seats. The hybrid work is both a personal memoir of childhood development and guardianship and a practical leadership guide, blending stories of urban grit, discipline, family legacy, and resilience with professional blueprints drawn from over five decades of global business experience.Part One of the book traces Slota's upbringing in Jersey City, New Jersey, as the grandson of Italian and Lithuanian immigrants and the son of a decorated World War II Master Sergeant. His memoir recalls lessons from Porch University™, where his father instilled the values of discipline, balance, and guardianship. A carpenter, his father had a dual use for sandpaper — on wood, and metaphorically, on his sons' rough edges from the city streets. Slota's reflections highlight how character and soft skills, not circumstance, define the life climb to retirement, the final chapter.His father nearly lost his life at the Normandy Invasion. Reassigned to lead communications under General Eisenhower, attending the historic Yalta Conference, he received the highest non-combat Meritorious Service Award alongside President Roosevelt — on the same stage, at the same time.Daily discipline meant one hour each of reading, piano, arithmetic, and typing. These early rituals became the foundation of Slota's lifelong learning and leadership. Typing saved the life of his father, a speed typist who never lived down the loss of his entire barracks.Part Two of the book presents real-world leadership advisory blueprints . These frameworks were developed over a lifetime and career spanning more than 50 years. The first half of Slota's experience involved executive roles at prestigious global Fortune 50 companies. The latter half focused on Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where Slota led the Life Sciences Global Supply Chain Management team, serving the top Life Sciences Companies on the planet. He retired in 2020.Throughout his notable career, he addressed the U.S. Congress on Homeland Security post-9/11, championed women's leadership initiatives along with other diverse groups. He also mentored cross-generationally as an Executive in Residence at leading universities worldwide, as well as with individuals in his personal and professional life.Signature concepts featured in the book include:MYOPG™ (Managing Your Own Personal Growth): a framework that puts ownership of development squarely in the hands of the individual.Your Responsibility™: a leadership ethos that reinforces accountability not just for results, but for people, relationships, and legacy.PERFORM™: a step-by-step blueprint for prioritizing what matters, making disciplined choices, and achieving balance in leadership and life.Human EQ™: the reminder that empathy, resilience, and trust consistently outweigh raw IQ in defining lasting leadership."Legacy isn't the view from the top — it's the footprints you leave on the climb," said Slota. "This book is my way of passing forward both the humanity and the practical frameworks that shaped my career, my family, and my life. I am not lonely in retirement, as throughout my life I have focused on goodness complementing substance. And I recognize, now more than ever, that in life, it is impossible to 'climb back down.'"From the Streets to Global Seats is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major booksellers worldwide.For Slota, the book is not just about leadership in boardrooms, but about leadership at home, in communities, and across generations — balancing discipline with compassion, and intellect with goodness.About the AuthorJoseph (Joe) A. Slota II is the President & CEO of The Joe Slota Experience, LLC. A retired Deloitte Consulting Managing Director with over 50 years of business leadership, Slota has advised global organizations, testified before Congress, and mentored executives and students alike. His work centers on legacy, soft skills, and the balance of life.Media ContactThe Joe Slota Experience, LLCWebsite: http://www.jaslegacy.com Email: joe@jaslegacy.comPhone: 201-207-9192

