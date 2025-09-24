COMMISSIONER SID MILLER APPLAUDS CHOICE OF DR. BEN CARSON TO KEY MAHA ROLE

"Today’s swearing-in of my friend, Dr. Ben Carson, as the United States Department of Agriculture's first National Nutrition Advisor is a big win for American families and farmers. Dr. Carson, a world-renowned neurosurgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, brings unmatched experience and medical expertise to bear as we work to strengthen our nation's nutrition programs and Make America Healthy Again.

His faith and his calm, steady voice will help ensure our kids grow up healthier and our producers have a strong and reliable market for the wholesome food they raise. I applaud Secretary Rollins and President Trump for putting the right man in the right spot to keep America strong and healthy from the start."