Secondary and higher education to resume classes tomorrow, while arrangements for primary, kindergarten, and special education will depend on whether Typhoon Signal No. 3 remains in force tomorrow morning

MACAU, September 24 - In response to the meteorological department’s announcement that Typhoon Signal No. 3 will be hoisted at 11:00 p.m. tonight (September 24), and as Typhoon Ragasa weakens and moves away from Macao, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has consulted with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and maintained communication with schools and relevant departments. During the typhoon, except for individual schools experiencing flooding and equipment damage, the majority of schools have not been severely affected. Following coordination with the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Transport Bureau, and the Public Security Police Force, it is assessed that road conditions will return to normal in an orderly manner. Therefore, it is possible for secondary schools and higher education institutions to resume classes tomorrow (September 25). Arrangements for primary, kindergarten, and special education will depend on whether Typhoon Signal No. 3 remains in force at 6:30 a.m. tomorrow. Parents are advised to closely monitor announcements from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau.

Furthermore, considering that some schools have moved large amounts of teaching equipment to upper floors as a flood prevention measure and will need time to return them to their original locations, these schools may, after notifying the DSEDJ, assess the situation and decide to delay the start of classes until the afternoon or by one full day. The DSEDJ has required schools to notify parents in advance for such arrangements, which will determine the specific arrangements for students’ return to school. Schools are required to keep their premises open for students requiring care, and provide supervision and educational activities.

For students who are unable to attend school tomorrow due to road conditions or other post-typhoon factors, even if their school is operating normally, parents may submit a request for absence, which shall be handled at the school’s discretion.

Parents must remain vigilant tomorrow morning. Should class arrangements be affected by other weather conditions, such as the suspension of classes for primary, kindergarten, and special education under Typhoon Signal No. 3, or heavy rainfall, the DSEDJ will issue further notifications in accordance with established regulations and guidelines.