Lucas Suryan Sentenced to Six Years for Burglary and Child Sexual Abuse Material Convictions

September 15, 2025

(Juneau, AK) â€“ On Sept. 12, 2025, Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford sentenced 22-year-old Lucas Suryan to a total sentence of 15 years of incarceration, with 11 years suspended and 6 years to serve.

Suryan pleaded guilty on April 18, 2025 to two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, one count of Attempted Burglary in the First Degree, and one count of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. As part of the sentence handed down, Suryan will be on formal probation for five years with probation conditions, to include undergoing sex offender treatment. He will have to register as a sexual offender for 15 years after his unconditional discharge from probation.

The conduct for which Suryan pled guilty began in 2023 when he burglarized two homes. In one home, he stole a teen girlâ€™s underwear. Suryan then posted photographs of the underwear on a website and unidentified persons, possibly Suryan himself, used the photographs to harass the teen girl. Suryan, who was on conditions of release which included electronic monitoring at the time, was confirmed to have been inside the residence.

In a separate burglary of another home, Suryan broke into the house while none of the residents were home. When the owner of the home returned, he caught Suryan in the house coming out of his teenage daughterâ€™s bedroom. At the home of a third teenage girl, Suryan was caught on camera climbing a ladder in an attempt to enter the home through an upstairs deck door, but he could not gain access. During the service of search warrants on Suryanâ€™s bedroom connected to these burglaries, the stolen underwear was located along with other female underwear, labeled with the name of the female it apparently belonged to.

During the investigation, the Anchorage Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that contained a tip that a particular Google Account contained suspected child sexual abuse material. The tip was passed onto Juneau Police Department, which investigated the tip and determined that the account associated with the Cybertip was connected to Suryan. A search warrant was served on a number of Suryanâ€™s seized electronic devices and yielded multiple illegal materials that depicted sexual abuse material involving minors. Suryan admitted to downloading and possessing those images.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rachel Gernat of the Office of Special Prosecutions. The case was investigated by Officer John Cryderman of the Juneau Police Department and the FBI Anchorage Field Office, Juneau Resident Agency.

