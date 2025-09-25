Y Combinator Backed Alguna Raises $4M to Eliminate Projected $100B AI Revenue Leakage

Founders of Alguna, Aleks Đekić and Jamie MacLeod

The revenue management platform says legacy tech stacks will break under AI era monetization demands

Pricing for AI is getting rewritten every 90 days and legacy tech stacks can’t adapt fast enough. Alguna exists to give companies the flexibility to monetize based on what the market demands.” — Aleks Đekić, CEO and Co-founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alguna , the Y Combinator-backed platform transforming pricing, quoting and billing for AI, SaaS and fintech companies today announced the closing of a $4 million Seed round led by Mango Capital and Atlantic Labs with participation from several startup founders and operators.The company is launching publicly with a mission to put an end to point tools and spreadsheets. Historically, this setup has cost B2B companies millions of dollars in revenue leakage every year.In the AI era, teams face shorter pricing cycles and tighter margin pressures. As a result, the revenue risks rise as duplication across tools widens the gaps. If nothing changes, Alguna projects that companies relying on disjointed systems could see revenue leakage soar to nearly $100B annually by 2030 “Pricing for AI is getting rewritten every 90 days,” said Aleks Đekić, Alguna’s CEO and co-founder. “Legacy tech stacks can’t adapt fast enough. Alguna exists to give companies the flexibility to monetize based on what the market demands—usage, credits, value, outcomes, or entirely new models—in minutes, not months.”Founders Aleks Đekić and Jamie Macleod have spent their entire careers in fintech and experienced firsthand the challenges that arise when margins impact your bottom line. They also understand that revenue leakage, money earned but never billed, collected, or recognized correctly, adds up through small misses: unbilled overages, outdated price books, manual proration, or usage that never makes it to the invoice.“AI multiplied how often companies change pricing—and it multiplied leakage, too” said Aleks Đekić, Alguna’s CEO and co-founder. “Most stacks weren’t built for weekly plan tweaks, credit wallets, or outcome-based pricing. When margins move from ~80% to 30–60%, every mismatch between quote, invoice, cash, and revenue recognition matters. Alguna gives finance, sales, and product one source of truth so you can launch pricing changes in minutes and trust the numbers end-to-end.”Due to AI, the problem is continuing to get worse. Adding another point tool to “fix” billing pains just creates more issues across more tools that guarantees inconsistencies the moment you change a plan, roll out credits, co-term a renewal, or add a currency.Alguna centralizes monetization logic so every change propagates automatically—quotes match invoices, invoices match cash, and revenue matches reality. Alguna’s platform delivers:- CPQ with guardrailed quotes and ramps that flow through to invoicing and rev-rec.- Real-time metering that supports any billable metric including tokens, API calls, minutes—priced and billed correctly, with credits and overages handled natively.- Billing and collections automation that give you accurate, consolidated invoices across subscriptions, usage, and one-offs; built-in retries and dunning.- Revenue recognition that matches reality with ASC 606/IFRS-ready schedules across multi-entity, multi-currency operations.- No-code pricing changes that allow you to move from seats to usage, credits, or hybrid models without engineering tickets.With Alguna, teams can test and roll out new pricing models faster—all while keeping margins in check, staying competitive, and never relying on engineering. Instead of patching together point tools and spreadsheets, Alguna unifies contracts, billing, and revenue automation so companies can adapt to the revenue rules of the AI era while delivering value to their customers.About AlgunaFounded by Aleks Đekić and Jamie MacLeod, Alguna is the Y Combinator-backed platform transforming pricing, quoting and billing for AI, SaaS and fintech companies. By unifying pricing, quoting, usage metering, billing, invoicing, payments, dunning, and revenue recognition in a single system of record and system of work, Alguna helps teams eliminate revenue leakage and adapt pricing and packaging at the speed of AI. Alguna’s backers include Mango Capital, Atlantic Labs, and many startup founders and operators who experienced similar problems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.