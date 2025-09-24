Former gym owner sentenced to more than 27 years in federal prison for producing and possessing images and videos of child sexual exploitation

Defendant made videos of minors using tanning bed

STATESBORO, GA: On September 18, 2025, the former owner of a Toombs County fitness and tanning business was sentenced to federal prison for the sexual exploitation of teenagers ranging from 13 to 17 years old.

Walter Joey Drew, 43, of Kite, Ga., was sentenced to 327 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation, said Margaret E. Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge J. Randall Hall also ordered Drew to register as a sex offender, pay a $1,500 fine, pay $800 in special assessments, and serve 20 years of supervised release upon completion of the prison term.

“Drew used his behind-the-scenes access to surreptitiously capture sexually exploitive images and videos of minor children innocently using his gym and visiting his home,” said U.S. Attorney Heap. “Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, Defendant Drew is being held responsible for his reprehensible actions.”

As described in court documents and at sentencing, the Defendant used his smartphone to produce images and videos of minor children. This included recording a 13-year-old girl identified in the indictment as Minor Victim 5, while drying off nude with a towel in a bathroom of his home in Toombs County, Georgia. He then captured a screenshot from the video depicting the victim’s breasts and genitals and uploaded it to his Apple iCloud account. Minor Victim 5 was a friend of the Defendant’s teenage children.

The Defendant also recorded a video of Minor Victim 5 in various stages of undress in a private tanning-bed room at the now-closed Legacy Performance Center in Lyons, Georgia, where Drew was an owner. He saved multiple sexually exploitive screen captures from the video and uploaded them to his iCloud account.

The Defendant was accused of recording at least 6 other teenage children in the federal case and faces related state charges in Toombs County. He also faces additional charges for separate conduct at a previous residence in White County, Georgia.

“This case is a disturbing reminder of the lengths predators will go to exploit children,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains steadfast in our commitment to protect the most vulnerable and to work alongside our local, state, and federal partners to ensure that those who commit these crimes are held fully accountable.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and prosecuted for the United States by Southern District of Georgia Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason W. Blanchard.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.