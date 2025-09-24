Sonja Riddle and Terra Maibach Join Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Healing, Advocacy, and Disrupting Stigma

FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonja Riddle, entrepreneur and co-founder of Violet Wild Cannabis Co, and Terra Maibach are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they share insights on transforming pain into purpose, building a business rooted in healing and advocacy, and disrupting stigma around mental health and plant medicine.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In their episode, Riddle and Maibach will explore how a history of trauma inspired a mission to create safe access to healing, the challenges of changing cultural narratives, and the importance of living authentically through values, voice, and vision. They break down why following your heart, building community, and embracing personal growth are key to creating lasting impact."I am turning a history of trauma into a legacy of healing for the next generation," said Riddle.Sonja and Terra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/sonja-riddle-terra-maibach

