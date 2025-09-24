iStorage, the Global Leader in Secure Data Storage, Unveils the World’s First 30TB Hardware Encrypted Desktop Drive

diskAshur DT3

iStorage launches the world’s first 30TB PIN-authenticated, hardware-encrypted desktop drive, setting a new standard in data security.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iStorage, the global leader in hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption solu- tions, continues to raise the bar in data security with the launch of the world’s first 30TB PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted desktop drive.The ground-breaking diskAshur DT3 and DT2, already trusted by governments, defence organisations, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and media agencies around the world, is now available in an industry-leading 30TB capacity. These high-capacity drives continue to set the benchmark for robust, portable, and user-friendly data protection—offer- ing unmatched performance for users who require absolute confidence in the security of their sensitive information.The diskAshur DT3 is among the first encrypted HDDs pending certification under the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standard, the latest U.S. government benchmark for cryptographic security. It features TAA compliance, FIPS PUB 197-validated AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, and a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor, ensuring maximum defence against unauthorised access.In addition to its impressive hardware specifications, the diskAshur DT3 offers advanced security features including brute-force hack defence, read-only modes, and a dedicated self-destruct feature, making it the ideal choice for organisations handling highly confidential or classified data. Built for both physical and digital resilience, this device is designed to operate seamlessly across diverse environments, from secure office spaces to remote and mobile deployments.Its predecessor, the diskAshur DT2 remains a powerful and highly secure solution for organisations that demand uncompromising data protection. Featuring a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor, the DT2 is engineered to defend against a wide range of cyber threats and physical tampering attempts. Its robust security profile is reinforced by a suite of globally recognised certi- fications, including NCSC CPA (UK), FIPS 140-2 Level 3 (U.S.), NLNCSA BSPA (Netherlands), and NATO Restricted, underscoring its suitability for deployment within defence, intelligence, and other high-security environments.John Michael, CEO of iStorage | Kanguru, commented:“With the launch of the world’s first 30TB PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted desktop drive, we are once again proving our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in secure data storage. Organisations today are managing unprecedented volumes of highly sensitive information, and the consequences of a breach have never been higher. At iStorage, we are proud to deliver solutions that not only meet but anticipate these challenges, combining industry-leading capacity with uncompromising security. This milestone underscores our mission to provide governments, enterprises, and professionals worldwide with absolute confidence that their data is protected, wherever and however they work.”Forward Momentum Powers the Next ChapterAs data volumes continue to surge and information becomes increasingly sensitive, the demand for secure, scalable storage solutions has reached a critical point. iStorage meets this challenge by providing devices that combine physical security with digital resilience, engineered to perform reliably in any environment—from high-security enterprise facilities to remote and mobile operations.This launch follows iStorage’s acquisition of Kanguru Solutions and its strategic partnership with Elvirian, a collaborative group dedicated to advancing innovation in secure data storage, servers, and communications. Together, iStorage and Kanguru are committed to becoming a global data solution powerhouse delivering best-in-class, hardware encrypted solutions that meet the evolving challenges of today’s cybersecurity landscape.The diskAshur DT3 and DT2 are now available via the iStorage and Kanguru websites, as well as through select global channel partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

