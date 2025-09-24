Attorney General James Announces Conviction of Former Rockland County Real Estate Agent for Deed Theft

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured the guilty plea of former Rockland County real estate agent Oscar Dais for forging the signature of a homeowner to steal her property without her knowledge. In August 2021, Dais forged the signature of Monique Hill on a deed to take ownership of a Rockland County home while the home was in foreclosure. Dais pleaded guilty today in Rockland County Court to forgery and violation of the Home Equity Theft Protection Act (HETPA). This is the first conviction of a crime under HETPA, which helps protect New Yorkers from being taken advantage of when selling their home in foreclosure. Attorney General James worked to expand HETPA in 2023 as part of her ongoing efforts to prevent deed theft and protect New York homeowners.

“Oscar Dais took advantage of a homeowner who was dealing with a foreclosure and stole her property without her knowledge,” said Attorney General James. “No New Yorker should have to fear that the home they own will be stolen from them. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to fight deed theft throughout our state and bring scammers like Oscar Dais to justice.”

In 2016, Hill’s mortgage lender began foreclosure proceedings after she and her husband defaulted on their mortgage. In August 2021, Dais created a copy of Hill’s deed with a signature line for “Monique Clark” – Hill’s former married name which she did not use. Dais then forged Hill’s signature on the deed and had it falsely notarized. Dais filed the forged deed with the Rockland County Clerk’s Office, transferring ownership of the property to a company he controlled. At the time that this deed was forged, notarized, and filed, Hill was in the Dominican Republic and had no knowledge of the forged deed.

In October 2021, Hill reported the fraudulent deed to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). She then filed a civil suit against Dais, which is still pending. As a result of his conviction, Dais will pay restitution to Hill and the fraudulent deed will be voided, restoring Hill’s ownership of her share of the property.

The HETPA is a New York state law that protects homeowners selling a home in foreclosure or default to a buyer who wants to purchase the home as an investment. The HETPA requires complete contracts that sellers have a right to cancel, and the law prevents buyers from deceiving or misleading sellers. In 2023, Attorney General James advanced legislation to expand HETPA to also protect homeowners with active utility liens on their homes.

This is the latest example of Attorney General James taking action to protect New Yorkers from deed theft. In August, Attorney General James charged two people for stealing the home of an elderly woman in Queens. In February, Attorney General James announced charges against a woman in Queens for stealing the home and funds of her elderly neighbor. In October 2024, Attorney General James and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced the arrests of three real estate scammers for stealing over $250,000 from New Yorkers and for their roles in a deed theft scheme to steal the childhood home of a Bronx resident. In April 2023, Attorney General James announced two pieces of legislation to strengthen protections and remedies for victims of deed theft, both of which have been signed into law.

New Yorkers who believe they are a victim of deed theft are encouraged to contact OAG by calling 1(800) 771-7755, emailing deedtheft@ag.ny.gov, or filing a confidential complaint.

