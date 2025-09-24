Virgil Bierschwale Announces U.S. Senate Campaign; Launches Jobs Transparency Dashboard For Texans

Governor Abbott’s recent press release declared Texas “America’s jobs leader” with 195,600 jobs gained over the last year

However, Abbott failed to reveal that while Texans make up roughly 80% of the workforce, they are only receiving about 50% of the jobs being reported as “created.”” — Virgil Bierschwale

JUNCTION, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virgil Bierschwale today announced his candidacy for the United States Senate from Texas and unveiled a Jobs Transparency Dashboard that will publish clear, monthly summaries of employment data from public sources for Texans. The dashboard and methodology will be available at VBSENATE.com ( https://vbsenate.com ).“I’m running for the U.S. Senate to make sure Texans can see, in plain English, who is benefiting from job growth—and to help more Texans compete for those jobs,” said Virgil Bierschwale. “Our dashboard will track whether Texans’ share of job gains aligns with their share of the workforce, using the same public data everyone can verify.”According to a recent press statement from the Office of the Texas Governor, Texas recorded job growth over the 12 months ending August 2025, alongside record highs for total jobs and labor-force size (see Governor’s news page: https://gov.texas.gov/news ). The Bierschwale campaign’s dashboard will place such topline numbers next to monthly employment levels for native-born and foreign-born workers drawn from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, allowing Texans to compare shares of job gains over time.What the Jobs Transparency Dashboard TracksMonthly employment levels (CPS, age 16+, not seasonally adjusted):• Foreign-born Employment Level — BLS Series LNU02073395 ( https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNU02073395 • Native-born Employment Level — BLS Series LNU02073413 ( https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LNU02073413 Share of job gains since a chosen baseline (e.g., January 2007 or 12 months ago):• Foreign-born share of net gains = (Foreign-born gain) ÷ (Foreign-born gain + Native-born gain)• Native-born share of net gains = (Native-born gain) ÷ (Foreign-born gain + Native-born gain)Side-by-side context with state and federal summaries (e.g., the Governor’s monthly releases: https://gov.texas.gov/news ).“Texans deserve neutral numbers and a transparent method,” Bierschwale added. “Our goal is simple: if Texans are the backbone of the workforce, their share of new opportunities should be easy to see—and we should shape policy so they can fully participate.”About Virgil BierschwaleVirgil Bierschwale is a Texas veteran, researcher of labor and workforce trends, and founder of Guest Worker Visas. He is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn. Additional declared candidates include Attorney General Ken Paxton and Congressman Colin Allred. Campaign information and the Jobs Transparency Dashboard are available at VBSENATE.com ( https://vbsenate.com ).Media Contact:Virgil Bierschwale — vbiersch@gmail.comCampaign Website: https://vbsenate.com

