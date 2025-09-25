From New York to Milan: hiTechMODA Stages a Global Runway at Historic Cloisters

hiTechMODA Logo (Photo Credit: hiTechMODA)

From First Nations to the Fashion Capitals, A Night of Culture, Craft, and Couture

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its acclaimed return to New York Fashion Week for season 14, hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion production company redefining the runway through diversity, sustainability, and innovation, makes its Milan debut with a special one-night showcase at the Cloisters of San Barnaba.The evening will spotlight Indigenous designers from North America and rising international couture houses, underscoring hiTechMODA’s mission to provide a global platform for voices and visions too often excluded from the fashion mainstream.The event sponsor is Bella Mademoiselle Milan (IG:@bellamademoisellecosmetics).September 28th, 2025 Run of Show:6:30 PM — “Bellesa: Indigenous Designers in Milan”Filmed for an upcoming PBS Special by Frank Blanquet (Maya), Producer/Director, KVCR/FNX-TV, FNX First Nations Experience, this groundbreaking segment celebrates the artistry, heritage, and cultural storytelling of Indigenous design. Featured designers include:• Buffalo Hunt Camp (Native American) — Commissioned to create an Inaugural Gown after debuting in Paris in 2024.• Ally’s Ribbons (Peguis First Nation, Canada) — Celebrated as the #1 Ribbon Designer in North America.• Chelsea’s Cree-ations (Peepeekisis First Nation, Saskatchewan) — Known for blending Cree heritage with contemporary style.• Rebekah Jarvey (Chippewa Cree / Blackfeet) — A fashion leader weaving together Cree and Blackfeet traditions.• Altrn8v (Northern Cheyenne, Absentee Shawnee, Seminole) — Bold, future-facing Indigenous design.8:30 PM — Global Couture ShowcaseThe evening transitions into a spectacular presentation of international fashion houses:• Lynette Couture (London) — Empowering women with timeless elegance and modern flair.• House of MUSA (USA) — Transforming banana tree waste into sustainable, handwoven fabrics.• Smouldy (Canada) — Redefining women’s tailoring with custom and ready-to-wear designs.• Belle le Chic (Australia) — A mother-daughter brand crafting sophisticated cocktail wear and dazzling gowns.9:30 PM – 10:15 PM — Meet the Designers (Industry Only)An intimate session connecting press, buyers, and fashion leaders with participating designers.“hiTechMODA was built to democratize fashion and amplify diverse global voices,” said Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA. “From Milan’s historic Cloisters to the runways of New York and Paris, we are proud to elevate designers whose artistry reflects both tradition and innovation.”For Tickets and further information, please visit: https://bit.ly/4nF8AlY About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

