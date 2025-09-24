Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Stevens vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
24 September 2025
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy created by the July 2025 appointment of Judge Cristian M. Stevens to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. A 1998 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, Stevens had served on the state appeals court since October 2021.
Those interested in applying may download the application materials and instructions below.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, October 23.
The commission has reserved Monday and Tuesday, November 17 and 18, 2025, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis to interview applicants for this vacancy and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert
Communications Counsel
Supreme Court of Missouri
(573) 751-3676
