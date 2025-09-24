Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Stevens vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





24 September 2025





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy created by the July 2025 appointment of Judge Cristian M. Stevens to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. A 1998 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, Stevens had served on the state appeals court since October 2021.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at [email protected] , or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Missouri Court of Appeals Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.









Those interested in applying may download the application materials and instructions below.









Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, October 23.





The commission has reserved Monday and Tuesday, November 17 and 18, 2025, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street, in St. Louis to interview applicants for this vacancy and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of applicants to be interviewed as well as information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.





