Bio Imaging Technologies Market Set to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bio Imaging Technologies Market Through 2025?

The bio imaging technologies market size has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $6.52 billion in 2024 to $7.14 billion in 2025, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, a heightened demand for early diagnosis, amplified use of minimally invasive procedures, greater embrace of digital imaging systems, as well as a growing consciousness about non-invasive diagnostics.

Expectations are high for the bio imaging technologies market, with analysts predicting robust expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach a size of $10.10 billion by 2029, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is largely attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for personalized medicine, improved diagnostic precision, growing applications in oncology, heightened emphasis on image-guided surgeries, and the rise in wearable imaging sensor usage. Future market trends to watch include cloud technology integration, systemic innovations in imaging tech, advances in 3d imaging and sensor technology, the creation of contrast agents, and the development of energy-efficient imaging.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Bio Imaging Technologies Market?

The bio imaging technologies market is predicted to grow due to the surging need for diagnostic procedures. Diagnostic procedures involve tests and methods such as imaging scans, laboratory analyses, and biopsies which diagnoses, supervises, and assess the sickness or a health condition. The demand for these procedures is growing due to the increasing pressure of chronic diseases, which necessitate frequent and precise tests for early discovery, ongoing scrutiny, and efficient management of patients' health outcomes. Bio imaging technologies contribute to these procedures by delivering thorough visualization of internal organs and tissues that results in accurate identification and tracking of diseases. They facilitate early disease detection via advanced imaging techniques, which enhances the overall treatment strategy and patient results. For instance, the National Health Service, a UK-based government entity, revealed in November 2023 that the number of imaging tests performed in England rose by 2.2%, from 44.0 million in 2022 to 45.0 million. Hence, the escalating demand for diagnostic procedures is fueling the expansion of the bio imaging technologies market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bio Imaging Technologies Market?

Major players in the Bio Imaging Technologies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Keyence Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bio Imaging Technologies Industry?

Key players in the bio imaging technologies sector are concentrating their efforts on the innovation of advanced technologies, such as the spinning disk confocal technology, which enables high-resolution imagery of live cells to be obtained, while maintaining a minimum level of phototoxicity. This technology method, using a revolving disk with several pinholes, employs laser light to examine samples, aiding scientists in obtaining rapid, high-resolution and low-phototoxicity 3D images of living cells and tissues in real-time. For instance, in May 2025, Evident Co. Ltd., a Japan-based lab equipment producer, introduced the IXplore IX85 SpinXL and IXplore IX85 SpinSR spinning disk confocal microscopes, which enhance live-cell imaging. The SpinXL model, driven by CrestOptics X-light technology, provides a broad field number of 26.5 mm, high-speed imaging reaching 498 fps, and non-damaging NIR-based imaging for large-scale cellular studies. Equipped with Yokogawa CSU-W1 technology, the SpinSR model offers super-resolution imaging as low as 120 nm with Trusight SR algorithms for a quick, in-depth 3D analysis. Both systems enable 3D volumetric reconstruction with Evident’s silicone gel pad objective, giving researchers the ability to gather more accurate and deeper biological insights.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bio Imaging Technologies Market

The bio imaging technologies market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Technology: Confocal Microscopy, Super-Resolution Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Multiphoton Microscopy

2) By Sample Type: Live Cells, Fixed Cells, Tissues, Three-Dimensional (3D) Samples

3) By Contrast Agents: Ultrasound Contrast Agents, Computed Tomography (CT) Contrast Agents, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents, Nuclear Medicine Contrast Agents, Optical Contrast Agents

4) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Confocal Microscopy: Laser Scanning Confocal Microscopy, Spinning Disk Confocal Microscopy, Programmable Array Microscopy

2) By Super-Resolution Microscopy: Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy, Structured Illumination Microscopy, Single Molecule Localization Microscopy

3) By Electron Microscopy: Transmission Electron Microscopy, Scanning Electron Microscopy, Cryo Electron Microscopy

4) By Multiphoton Microscopy: Two Photon Excitation Microscopy, Three Photon Excitation Microscopy, Multiharmonic Generation Microscopy

Global Bio Imaging Technologies Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the bio imaging technologies market as the largest region and it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast. The bio imaging technologies report includes the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

