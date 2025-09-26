Automated Cash Handling Device Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2029 with 9.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automated Cash Handling Device Market Size And Growth?

Recent years have witnessed a swift growth in the market size of automated cash handling devices. The market, which was valued at $5.41 billion in 2024 is projected to increase to $5.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This significant growth during the historical period can be credited to an escalating number of cash transactions in the retail sector, an amplified necessity for secure cash management, and widespread acceptance in the banking sectors. Other contributing factors include rising labor costs associated with manual cash handling, along with an increase in incidences of theft and pilferage.

The market for automated cash handling devices is set to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with projections indicating a growth to $8.70 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The propelling factors for this growth during the forecast period include escalating concerns regarding security and fraud prevention, growing demand for automation within financial institutions, increasing usability in the hospitality and gaming sectors, the emergence of real-time cash tracking needs, and an amplified focus on operational efficiency. Notable trends predicted for the forecast period encompass progress in dual-engine cash recycling technology, superior authentication and verification functionalities, the creation of compact and multi-functional apparatuses, breakthroughs in cash tracking software integration, and progression in AI-based fraud detection systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automated Cash Handling Device Market?

The surge in concerns relating to safety and fraud deterrence is anticipated to propel the automated cash handling device market's expansion. Protecting individuals, capital, and data from theft, misuse, or deceitful activities is the core of safety and fraud deterrence. The surge in online transactions enhances the need for tighter security and fraud prevention, as it presents more avenues for criminals to deceive individuals and companies. An automated cash handling device aids in security and fraud deterrence by accurately counting, verifying, and storing money, lessening human inaccuracies, and restricting possibilities for theft and malpractices. For example, in May 2025, the UK Finance noted that £1.17B ($1.49B) was swindled via fraud in 2024, with a 12% rise in cases reaching 3.31M. However, £1.45B ($1.84B) of unauthorized fraud was thwarted, marking a 16% rise from 2023, preventing 67% of every attempted £1 ($1.30). As such, the escalation in concerns about safety and fraud prevention are fuelling the expansion of the automated cash handling device market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automated Cash Handling Device Market?

Major players in the Automated Cash Handling Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fujitsu Limited

• Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

• Euronet Worldwide Inc.

• Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH

• Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

• Guangzhou GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Gunnebo AB

• Innovative Technology Limited

• Tidel Engineering Limited Partnership

• Hyosung TNS Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automated Cash Handling Device Market?

In the automated cash handling device market, leading corporations are concentrating on the production of novel products like modular cash recyclers. These products aid in effective cash processing, reduction of manual handling, enhancement of transaction speed, and improvement of security in retail and financial settings. Modular cash recyclers are mechanical tools designed to efficiently accept, authenticate, and dispense cash whilst providing the ability to customize structures based on individual business requirements. They prove crucial in enhancing cash handling productivity, diminishing the reliance on manual counting, reducing errors, and improving security via real-time cash monitoring and secure storage. In the context of the recent development, Hyosung TNS Inc., an American manufacturing firm, rolled out four innovative products, including the X10 Cash-in-Sidecar, Series X MetaKiosk, Cajera CR-E, and the Hero Cash Dispenser (MX5400) in July 2022. The product Cajera CR-E is a specifically designed modular cash recycler for the retail sector serving as a basic solution that automates the tasks of cash handling like acceptance, authentication, storage, and dispensation of cash. Its modular makeup allows retailers, particularly those with smaller transaction volumes, to enhance cash handling productivity, lower manual work, reduce errors, and improve security by leveraging real-time tracking and secure storage options typically limited to bigger retailers.

How Is The Automated Cash Handling Device Market Segmented?

The automated cash handling device market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Mode Of Operation: Self-Service, Assisted Service

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

4) By End-User Industry: Banking And Financial Services, Retail, Transportation, Gaming And Casinos, Government, Telecom

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Cash Recyclers, Cash Dispensers, Cash Counters, Cash Deposit Machines, Coin Sorters, Coin Wrappers, Smart Safes, Bill Validators

2) By Software: Cash Management Software, Cash Tracking Software, Cash Reconciliation Software, Currency Recognition Software, Security And Fraud Detection Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automated Cash Handling Device Market?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the automated cash handling device global market. However, the market is projected to expand most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. The report covers market research for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

