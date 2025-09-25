The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Market to Expand at 18.2% CAGR by 2029, Says Industry Report

It will grow to $2.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of event sponsorship analytics fueled by artificial intelligence. The market size, which is speculated to be $1.23 billion in 2024, is estimated to rise to $1.47 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical phase include the rising adoption of digital marketing in live events, the escalating demand for real-time performance monitoring, the increasing popularity of video streaming platforms, greater dependence on influencer marketing and an increase in the availability of event-oriented user data.

Projected to surge in the coming years, the market size of artificial intelligence-fueled event sponsorship analytics could reach an impressive $2.87 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of a robust 18.3%. This significant growth anticipated over the forecast period is attributed to various factors such as the rise in AI integration into media analytics, escalated demand for automated sponsorship evaluation, the evolution of hybrid and virtual event models, the growing preference for cloud-based analytics systems, and increased demand for customized sponsorship insights. Noteworthy trends likely to impact the forecast period include advances in AI-driven video recognition technology, progress in real-time engagement tools for audiences, novel approaches in sentiment and emotional analytics, surging investments in predictive analytics skills, and research plus advancements in independent event monitoring systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered event sponsorship analytics market's expansion is predicted to be spurred on by the increasing popularity of cloud computing services. Cloud computing services offer internet-based, on-demand computing features such as storage, processing power, and apps, without requiring local infrastructure. These services are growing because businesses are searching for scalable, on-demand IT resources, which will cut infrastructure expenses, improve operational effectiveness, and facilitate easy access to applications and data from any location. The AI-powered event sponsorship analytics utilizes cloud computing to handle large quantities of sponsorship data in real time, allowing brands and organizers to get valuable insights, fine-tune deals, and make informed, data-driven conclusions with efficiency. For instance, data from the European Commission in December 2023 showed that 45.2% of EU businesses invested in cloud computing services in 2023, marking a 4.2% rise since 2021. As a result, the increasing use of cloud computing services is propelling the AI-powered event sponsorship analytics market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Industry?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eventbrite Inc.

• GumGum Sports Inc.

• RainFocus Inc.

• Bevy Labs Inc.

• TapClicks Inc.

• SponsorUnited Inc.

• Nielsen Sports

• Improvado Inc.

• EventMobi Inc.

• Relo Metrics Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Market?

In the AI-enabled event sponsorship analytics industry, key players are focusing on innovation and creating state-of-the-art strategies such as AI-driven sponsorship pricing transparency. This provides actionable insights to brands and teams, helping them optimize their deal structures. AI-driven sponsorship pricing transparency applies AI to analyze real-world sponsorship agreements, delivering clear insights into pricing, deal structures, and market standards to brands and teams. For example, SponsorUnited Inc., a U.S.-based sports and entertainment intelligence platform, released SponsorIQ, an AI-based sponsorship analytics platform, in November 2024. It provides services like predictive sponsor fit scoring, automated ROI tracking, and real-time engagement statistics. SponsorIQ aids in event monetization by identifying suitable sponsors more rapidly, streamlining campaigns, and more accurately assessing the impact.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered event sponsorship analytics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Sports Events, Entertainment Events, Corporate Events, Trade Shows And Exhibitions, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Event Organizers, Sponsors, Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Platform Or Access Fees, Software Licenses

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration, Data Strategy And Consulting, Custom Reporting

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Market By 2025?

In 2024, the largest region in the AI-Powered Event Sponsorship Analytics Global Market was North America. It is anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from diverse regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

