Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market Expanding With $5.65 Billion at 23.1% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market From 2024 To 2029?

With exponential growth observed in recent years, the market size for artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice fraud detection will see an increase from its $1.99 billion value in 2024 to $2.46 billion in 2025. This can be expected with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period can be traced back to a heightened use of voice biometrics in customer contact centers, heightened reports of fraud conducted via phone, the escalating need for secure ways of verifying clients remotely, the surge in use of AI within authentication processes, and increased consumer understanding of the risks of identity theft.

Expectations are high for the future growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) assisted voice fraud detection market. Projections suggest an incredible rise to $5.65 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. This ascent is attributed to factors such as the increasing threat posed by synthetic voice and deepfake attacks, rising adoption of cloud-based fraud detection mechanisms, escalating demand for scalable fraud-prevention systems handling large call volumes, burgeoning awareness in businesses about voice-based fraud, and intensified focus on minimizing operational loss due to fraud. The forecast period is set to witness exciting trends, including breakthroughs in real-time synthetic voice detection technology, novel progressions in speech analysis' deep learning algorithms, advancements in multi-language voice biometric systems, research strides in liveness detection techniques, and progress in integrating voice fraud detection with Internet of Things devices.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market?

The escalating danger of voice-oriented deception is projected to bolster the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven voice fraud detection market in the future. Voice-related deceit involves deceitful practices where culprits employ phone calls, voice messages, or artificially produced voices to imitate individuals and bait victims into surrendering sensitive data or executing unauthorized transactions. The escalating threat of voice-related deceit can be attributed to the swift proliferation of synthetic voice creation and deepfake technologies, which make widespread, persuasive impersonation more effortless and economical. AI-enabled voice fraud detection solutions scrutinize vocal patterns, authenticate speaker identification, perceive synthetic or abnormal speech in real-time, thereby facilitating contact centers and service providers to prevent or report fraudulent exchanges before they result in losses. For example, the American Bar Association stated in September 2024, that FBI had reported a surge of 14% in the count of telephone scam complaints filed by senior citizens aged over 60 in 2023, with losses escalating from US$3.1 billion in 2022 to US$3.4 billion the following year. Hence, the escalating danger from voice-oriented deception is promoting the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice fraud detection market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Uniphore Software Systems Pvt Ltd.

• Telnyx LLC

• Daon Inc.

• Pindrop Security Inc.

• Veridas Technologies S.L.

• Omilia Natural Language Solutions

• Gnani.ai

• Sensory Inc.

• Fano Labs Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market?

Prominent businesses in the AI-generated voice fraud detection sector are emphasizing tech advancements like sub-second latency solutions to provide immediate safeguard against deepfakes and synthetic speech. This strengthens security, curtails deceitful transactions, and intensifies faith in voice-based communication. Sub-second latency relates to the system's capacity to process and produce outcomes in less than a second, allowing virtually simultaneous execution in real-time applications. For example, in February 2024, American voice security corporation, Pindrop Security Inc., introduced Pindrop Pulse - an on-the-spot audio deepfake detection tool. Pindrop Pulse can identify fabricated and altered speech within seconds, enabling contact centers to prevent dishonest calls before any crucial transactions take place. The tool has shown leading performance in the industry with Pindrop announcing detection rates from approximately ninety to ninety-nine percent for known and fresh deepfake threats. Its objective is to complement authentication and fraud prevention systems by introducing a dedicated layer that flags or blocks audio impersonation trials instantly, minimizing financial damage and preserving customer trust.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice fraud detection market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Voice Analytics Software, Fraud Detection Software, Identity Verification Software, Risk Management Software

2) By Hardware: Voice Sensors, Biometric Scanners, Security Appliances, Networking Devices

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Voice Fraud Detection Market Landscape?

In 2024, the AI-powered voice fraud detection market was dominated by North America. It is predicted that the most rapid growth in the future will come from the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

