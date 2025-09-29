Zipline Deepens UKG Partnership with Real-Time Shift Swapping for Retail’s Frontline

New integration enables frontline teams to swap and manage shifts directly in Zipline, with seamless sync to UKG scheduling workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the leading platform for frontline execution and engagement, today announced a powerful new enhancement to its two-way integration with UKG: shift swapping capabilities. With this release, frontline associates and managers can now request, manage, approve, and deny shift changes directly in Zipline. All updates are fully synced in with UKG’s scheduling workflows, giving frontline teams greater flexibility and more ways to manage their workload while ensuring smooth, efficient scheduling.

“Frontline work is unpredictable. When schedules can’t flex, it’s stressful for employees and tough on the business," said Melissa Wong, CEO and co-founder of Zipline. "Shift swapping in Zipline eliminates extra steps by allowing teams to request, approve, and track swaps all in one place. This is a huge unlock that brings retailers closer to a true one-stop shop for operations and engagement.”

With this enhancement, frontline teams can:

Request to swap shifts or cover open shifts directly in Zipline.

View available opportunities to take on additional shifts.

Get real-time updates when requests are approved or denied.

Managers can:

Instantly view pending shift swap and coverage requests.

Approve or deny changes directly within Zipline.

Maintain optimal staffing with full visibility into associate availability.

All updates flow bi-directionally between Zipline and UKG Pro Workforce Management and UKG Full Suite deployments, ensuring schedules remain accurate and aligned across platforms.

Why It Matters

This enhanced integration helps retailers:

Improve associate engagement and retention by giving employees more control over their schedules.

Reduce confusion and miscommunication around shift coverage.

Minimize lost labor coverage caused by last-minute changes.

Save time for managers by streamlining the approval process directly in Zipline..

This new shift swapping capability builds on the companies’ ongoing partnership, reinforcing Zipline’s mission to be the one-stop shop for retail operations, and brings UKG’s powerful shift management capabilities directly into the flow of work for all frontline teams.

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading platform for frontline execution and communication. Purpose-built by retail veterans, Zipline helps more than 150 of the world’s best brands — including Sephora, The Fresh Market, and AEO Inc.— bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By unifying task management, communication, learning, and operational insights, Zipline Keeps Today On Track for field leaders, store managers, and frontline associates alike. Consistently recognized for excellence, Zipline holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89, a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards. Zipline was also recognized as a Top 100 B2B Retail Tech Company by CB Insights. Learn more at getzipline.com

