When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Sprout Organics Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach, 3.5-ounce pouch

Company Announcement

Sprout Organics is expanding its September 16, 2025 recall of Sprout Organics® Sweet Potato Apple and Spinach, due to potentially elevated lead levels, to include additional lots.

Exposure to lead, even at low levels, may increase blood lead levels. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects of lead depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems.

The product, a 3.5-ounce pouch, was sold in Walgreens; in independent retailers in AZ, CO, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, MA, ME, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VT, WI, and WY; and online. It was not sold in any other large retail chain besides Walgreens.

If consumers have product matching the following description in their possession, they should return it to their local store for a full refund. The expiration date and lot code and are printed on the bottom strip on the back of the pouch (see photos attached).

Product Name Best By Lot Code Sprout Organics® Sweet

Potato Apple and Spinach

3.5 oz pouch Oct292025 4212 Oct302025 4213 Dec042025 4282 Feb042026 4310

No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Sprout Organics products are impacted by this voluntary recall. The voluntary recall is being initiated after routine sampling.

To learn about Sprout Organics comprehensive testing program of ingredients and products before distribution, please go to https://sproutorganics.com/pages/faq.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 510-833-6089 Monday through Friday 9 am to 5 pm Pacific Time or by email at Info@sproutorganics.com.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Link to Original Press Release