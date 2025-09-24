Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination. Company Name: LAWRENCE WHOLESALE LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Lawrence Wholesale LLC of Vernon, CA is recalling a limited quantity of Kroger bagged frozen shrimp and Kroger frozen shrimp products because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with Cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

Bagged frozen shrimp and shrimp cocktail products were sold by Kroger in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV and WY. The product has the following descriptions and codes:

Item Description UPC Lot Number Best By Date Shrimp Bowl

Cooked Shrimp with

Cocktail Sauce (7oz) 011110622952 11325-H3A1

11425-H3A1

11525-H3A1

11625-H3A1 04/22/2027

04/23/2027

04/24/2027

04/25/2027 Shrimp Cocktail with

Cocktail Sauce

(17oz) 011110624840 13725-H3A1

13825-H3A1 05/16/2027

05/17/2027 Kroger Cooked

Jumbo Tail-On,

Peeled & Deveined

16/25 Shrimp 011110649812 11925-H3A1

12025-H3A1 04/28/2027

04/29/2027 Kroger Cooked

Medium Tail-On,

Peeled & Deveined

51/60 Shrimp 011110967015 12225-H3A1

12325-H3A1 05/01/2027

05/02/2027

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cs-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products manufactured in Indonesia by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods). No illnesses have been reported to date. As noted in the FDA statement issued on 8/19/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. commerce.”

FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customs & Border Protection (CBP), but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall. In conjunction with other information, FDA determined that product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled bagged frozen shrimp or frozen shrimp products should not consume the product and should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (323) 235-7535, Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm PT.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.