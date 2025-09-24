MACAU, September 23 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ragasa"

Update Time: 2025-09-24 02:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 24th, at 04:00 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.10 24th, between 05:00 and 07:00 High "red" Storm Surge Warning In effect "black" Storm Surge Warning Early morning of 24th Medium

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.