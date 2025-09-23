Kokanee illegally dumped in Hayden—Fish and Game seeks public’s help
Based on visible body marks, it is believed the fish were illegally harvested with gill nets. All edible portions of meat were left intact, meaning the kokanee were wasted.
This type of waste is a violation of Idaho law and a loss of a valuable public resource. Kokanee are a popular sportfish in North Idaho, and illegal harvest undermines management efforts that sustain healthy fisheries.
