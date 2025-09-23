Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,594 in the last 365 days.

Kokanee illegally dumped in Hayden—Fish and Game seeks public’s help

Based on visible body marks, it is believed the fish were illegally harvested with gill nets. All edible portions of meat were left intact, meaning the kokanee were wasted.

This type of waste is a violation of Idaho law and a loss of a valuable public resource. Kokanee are a popular sportfish in North Idaho, and illegal harvest undermines management efforts that sustain healthy fisheries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kokanee illegally dumped in Hayden—Fish and Game seeks public’s help

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more