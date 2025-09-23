Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to More than 2 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced today that Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange has sentenced a man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. The sentencing took place on September 22, 2025.

Dustin Douglas Wade Deverney Hubbeling, 24, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Hubbeling was indicted for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person by a federal grand jury in December 2024. He pleaded guilty on June 26, 2025.

On December 5, 2024, Hubbeling was encountered by officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and found to have a pistol in the waistband of his pants. He was prohibited from possessing firearms due to three prior felony convictions.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Joyce prosecuted the case.

Hubbeling was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.