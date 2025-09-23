Protecting sensitive habitats across California, state officials remove 21,000 illicit cannabis plants

An illegal cannabis grow site in San Bernardino that CDFW raided in August 2025. Cannabis plants are growing among western Joshua trees with a visible container of rodenticide and hosing used to illegally divert water.

Water from this natural spring was diverted to grow the illicit plants in San Bernardino County.

Officials destroyed more than 150 pounds of cannabis that had already been processed for sale. In addition to removing several bottles of highly toxic pesticides banned in the U.S. due to health and safety hazards, officers also restored water flow at locations where water had been illegally diverted to supply these grows. According to CDFW, the 21,000 cannabis plants would have used up to 9.5 million gallons of water over their growing cycles if they had not been eradicated.

“Nearby communities and fish and wildlife depend on clean water from these watersheds,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “When criminals steal or destroy the natural resources that support California’s extraordinary biodiversity, we are committed to stopping them—and we have the teams in place to do that, no matter how far into the wilderness they try to hide their operations.”

CDFW officers walking through an illegal cannabis grow site in Santa Cruz County.

Holding illicit cannabis growers accountable

These illegal grows often damage natural resources—for example, they use fertilizers and pesticides that contaminate soil and water and divert water essential for fish and wildlife.

Officers arrested eight suspects during the six operations on multiple charges including cultivation of cannabis with unlawful take, cannabis cultivation causing substantial environmental harm to public lands, cannabis cultivation resulting in pollution of waters of the state, depositing hazardous substances on land belonging to another, and resisting arrest.

CDFW officers climbing down a steep cliff at dawn while investigating illegal cannabis cultivation in Los Angeles County.

Report illegal outdoor cannabis grows

Officers learned of the illicit sites through reports from concerned citizens—in one case, a hunter scouting for deer. The public remains one of the best sources for reports of illegal cannabis cultivation activity on federal, state and county property. To share a tip—24 hours a day, seven days a week—call (888) 334-2258, send a text to 847411 (TIP411) or visit here. To learn more about CDFW’s role in helping to protect California’s natural resources while supporting the regulated cannabis cultivation industry, visit CDFW’s Cannabis Program online.