Association Analytics Announces New Ownership Via Sale to Theatre Capital and Trajectory Capital

A2 partners with Theatre & Trajectory to fuel growth, streamline its Acumen platform, and enhance services for 120+ associations under CEO Alex DeBarr.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association Analytics (“A2” or the “Company”), a pioneer in data and analytic software solutions for trade and professional associations, today announced the completion of the sale of key assets to Theatre Capital and Trajectory Capital, who will partner with CEO, Alex DeBarr, and the existing A2 management team to invest in the growth and evolution of the Company’s platform.

Theatre Capital (“Theatre”) is a private equity firm focused on making investments into software and technology enabled services companies. For over 20 years, the principals of the firm have held senior roles at Bregal Sagemount, Goldman Sachs, and HKW, and have completed over fifty investments in these sectors.

Trajectory Capital Management (“Trajectory”) is an enterprise technology fund investing in software, data services, and application AI. The fund's partners have collaborated for the past 15 years and previously led both operating, acquisition and investing teams. Over the past three decades the fund’s partners have invested in and acquired dozens of companies and been involved from early-state to billion-dollar outcomes.

A2 Holdco LLC, the new entity formed by the Theatre and Trajectory partnership, will own and operate A2. Previous owner, Julie Sciullo will not be involved in the business going forward.

“We couldn’t have found better new partners than Theatre and Trajectory,” said Alex DeBarr, CEO of A2 since January. “Daniel Kim and the Theatre team, and Paul Sethi and the Trajectory team, bring a track record of successful investments and leadership of digital, SaaS and data-related businesses. They understand the opportunity and have a keen sense of how to build effective and efficient businesses that enable their customers to fulfill their missions.”

A2 currently works with over 120 trade and professional associations. DeBarr said the Company plans to focus on streamlining the Acumen platform, improving implementation speed, developing new services, improving customer service, and instilling a new culture focused on customer and employee success.

“A2 has great employees that offer strong analytics and engineering experience to our association partners,” added DeBarr. “We have a rare opportunity to reinvent what we do, how we do it and how it all translates into success for our clients. We are excited to start this new chapter with Theatre and Trajectory.”

For more information, visit associationanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Alex DeBarr

CEO

adebarr@associationanalytics.com

440-463-2086

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.