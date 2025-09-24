PagePeek Announces AI Professor: New AI System to Support Academic Evaluation

Inspiring Innovation In Science Your Ultimate Academic Partner Where Ideas Evolve Intelligently

PagePeek launches AI Professor — a groundbreaking tool transforming academic evaluation into a living process of growth and creativity.

Evaluation should be alive — not a verdict, but a dialogue that nurtures ideas, innovation, and discovery.” — PagePeek Leadership Team

LONDON, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academic evaluation has traditionally been marked by static methods such as red ink annotations, rigid rubrics, and brief handwritten comments. Educators and students alike have long highlighted challenges in consistency, clarity, and workload.

PagePeek has announced the launch of AI Professor, an academic evaluation system designed to provide structured and transparent feedback. The tool applies natural language processing to analyze written work across eight dimensions, including logical clarity, scientific rigor, interdisciplinary integration, and referencing standards.

According to the company, the system aims to present evaluation not as a final judgment but as a process of growth. Each submission generates a visualized report that highlights both strengths and areas for improvement. A pilot use case involved a postgraduate thesis on renewable energy, where the feedback map illustrated strong argument structure while identifying opportunities for deeper data analysis and interdisciplinary context.

Educators who have trialed the tool reported that AI Professor reduces repetitive grading tasks and helps ensure equitable evaluation across large groups of students. Institutions are also exploring its use as a way to improve consistency between departments.

In addition to AI Professor, PagePeek is developing Idearena™, described as a “living knowledge ecosystem” where academic documents evolve dynamically through feedback and cross-disciplinary interaction.

The company states that its broader mission is to address the fragmentation of research and evaluation systems, while providing scalable tools to support both teaching and research communities.

About PagePeek

PagePeek is a London-based academic technology platform that integrates ideation, research, writing, and evaluation. Its tools are designed to provide structured feedback and support to students, educators, and institutions across multiple academic levels.

