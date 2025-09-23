One step closer to improving ER+ breast cancer patients’ response to therapy
Positions
- Assistant Professor, Corporate Programs
-
Orthopedic Surgery
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston, TX US
Education
- MS from Louisiana State University
- 08/1980 - Baton Rouge, LA United States
- BS from Louisiana State University
- 05/1977 - Baton Rouge, LA United States
Certifications
- Certified Diabetes Educator
- National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators
- Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics
- Commission on Dietetic Registration
Honors & Awards
- National Spokesperson
- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
- Favorite Faculty
- Rice Scholar Banquet, Rice Baseball, Rice University
- Brown Superior Teaching Award
- Rice University
- SCAN Achievement Award
- Sports, Cardiovascular, and Wellness Nutrition
- Dietetic Preceptor of the Year
- The University of Texas School of Public Health, Houston, TX
- Texas Distinguished Dietitian Award
-
- Distinguished Dietitian Award
- Houston Dietetic Association, Houston, TX
- Texas Dietetic Association Media Award
-
- Houston Dietetic Association Media Award, Houston, TX
-
- Educator of the Year
- Texas Dietetic Association Award for Dietetic Internship
- Nominated Honoree
- John P. McGovern Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award
- Teaching Excellence Recognition
- The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX
Professional StatementMost athletes know the value of working hard and training. A good sports nutrition program provides the fuel athletes need to improve their performance and meet their goals. In our sports nutrition clinic we see athletes of all ages serving pee wees to pros and all athletes in between.
I have experience at all levels of sports to include team and individual sports. In my professional life, I worked for the Houston Texans for 12 years and the Houston Ballet for 15 years. I am starting my fifth year for the Houston Astros. I am also proud to be part of the team taking care of the Rice Owls. I enjoy taking the science of sports nutrition and translating it to the food you eat. We have the ability to do advanced body composition measures at Texas Children's Sports Medicine using a BODPOD.
My current research interests have been in the area of vitamin D deficiency in athletes and the modification of body composition.
Websites
