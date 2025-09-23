Submit Release
One step closer to improving ER+ breast cancer patients’ response to therapy

Email

randing@bcm.edu

Positions

Assistant Professor, Corporate Programs
Orthopedic Surgery
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston, TX US

Education

MS from Louisiana State University
08/1980 - Baton Rouge, LA United States
BS from Louisiana State University
05/1977 - Baton Rouge, LA United States

Certifications

Certified Diabetes Educator
National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators
Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics
Commission on Dietetic Registration

Honors & Awards

National Spokesperson
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Favorite Faculty
Rice Scholar Banquet, Rice Baseball, Rice University
Brown Superior Teaching Award
Rice University
SCAN Achievement Award
Sports, Cardiovascular, and Wellness Nutrition
Dietetic Preceptor of the Year
The University of Texas School of Public Health, Houston, TX
Texas Distinguished Dietitian Award
Distinguished Dietitian Award
Houston Dietetic Association, Houston, TX
Texas Dietetic Association Media Award
Houston Dietetic Association Media Award, Houston, TX
Educator of the Year
Texas Dietetic Association Award for Dietetic Internship
Nominated Honoree
John P. McGovern Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award
Teaching Excellence Recognition
The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX

Professional Statement

Most athletes know the value of working hard and training. A good sports nutrition program provides the fuel athletes need to improve their performance and meet their goals. In our sports nutrition clinic we see athletes of all ages serving pee wees to pros and all athletes in between.

I have experience at all levels of sports to include team and individual sports. In my professional life, I worked for the Houston Texans for 12 years and the Houston Ballet for 15 years. I am starting my fifth year for the Houston Astros. I am also proud to be part of the team taking care of the Rice Owls. I enjoy taking the science of sports nutrition and translating it to the food you eat. We have the ability to do advanced body composition measures at Texas Children's Sports Medicine using a BODPOD.

My current research interests have been in the area of vitamin D deficiency in athletes and the modification of body composition.

Websites

