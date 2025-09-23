One step closer to improving ER+ breast cancer patients’ response to therapy

Email

Positions

Assistant Professor, Corporate Programs Orthopedic Surgery

Baylor College of Medicine

Houston, TX US

Education

MS from Louisiana State University 08/1980 - Baton Rouge, LA United States

BS from Louisiana State University 05/1977 - Baton Rouge, LA United States

Certifications

Certified Diabetes Educator National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators

Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics Commission on Dietetic Registration

Honors & Awards

National Spokesperson The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Favorite Faculty Rice Scholar Banquet, Rice Baseball, Rice University

Brown Superior Teaching Award Rice University

SCAN Achievement Award Sports, Cardiovascular, and Wellness Nutrition

Dietetic Preceptor of the Year The University of Texas School of Public Health, Houston, TX

Texas Distinguished Dietitian Award

Distinguished Dietitian Award Houston Dietetic Association, Houston, TX

Texas Dietetic Association Media Award

Houston Dietetic Association Media Award, Houston, TX

Educator of the Year Texas Dietetic Association Award for Dietetic Internship

Nominated Honoree John P. McGovern Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award

Teaching Excellence Recognition The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX

Professional Statement

Most athletes know the value of working hard and training. A good sports nutrition program provides the fuel athletes need to improve their performance and meet their goals. In our sports nutrition clinic we see athletes of all ages serving pee wees to pros and all athletes in between.

I have experience at all levels of sports to include team and individual sports. In my professional life, I worked for the Houston Texans for 12 years and the Houston Ballet for 15 years. I am starting my fifth year for the Houston Astros. I am also proud to be part of the team taking care of the Rice Owls. I enjoy taking the science of sports nutrition and translating it to the food you eat. We have the ability to do advanced body composition measures at Texas Children's Sports Medicine using a BODPOD.

My current research interests have been in the area of vitamin D deficiency in athletes and the modification of body composition.

