Johnson City Man Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Assault in Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in January.

On January 12th, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents began investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The incident occurred as officers with the Johnson City Police Department were attempting to locate Robert Wayne Clifford Hodson, who was a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred earlier in the night at a residence located along Walnut Street. An officer spotted Hodson walking near the intersection of Maple Street and South Roan Street. When Hodson saw the officer, he produced a weapon and shot at the officer, resulting in the officer returning fire. Hodson then ran from the location. Officers continued to pursue him and again made contact with him in the 100 block of E. Pine Street. During that encounter, Hodson once again produced a weapon, resulting in two officers firing shots and striking him. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On September 18th, the Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Robert Hodson (DOB: 11/10/03) with three counts of Aggravated Assault – Use or Display of a Deadly Weapon. Today, he was served in the Washington County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.