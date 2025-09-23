New Book Becoming the Rocket Shaman Hits #1 Amazon New Release, Offers Blueprint for Healing Chronic Illness and Burnout

Simon Luthi - aka The Rocket Shaman The Rocket Shaman Leadership Academy

Former corporate executive Simon Lüthi, now The Rocket Shaman, shares his healing journey and proven practices in his bestselling new book.

If I can heal myself, you can too!” — Simon Luthi

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former corporate executive turned transformational healer Simon Lüthi has launched his new book, Becoming the Rocket Shaman: Lessons to Healing Chronic Illness, Emotional Pain, and Burnout When Nothing Else Works. Within days of release, the book reached #1 Top New Release on Amazon in its category, signaling a growing demand for fresh approaches to healing.

After more than 25 years in the corporate world, Lüthi’s high-pressure lifestyle caught up with him, resulting in chronic illness, autoimmune disease, and eventually cancer. Refusing to accept a life defined by pain and misdiagnosis, he embarked on a healing journey that took him from boardrooms to shamanic healing circles around the world.

Becoming the Rocket Shaman is part memoir, part practical guide, offering readers a blueprint for transformation when conventional methods fail. The book introduces seven powerful lessons for healing, blending neuroscience, energy medicine, and ancient shamanic practices.

“Healing begins where fear ends,” says Lüthi. “This book is about more than my story. It’s about giving others the tools to reclaim their vitality and spirit when nothing else works.”

Key Lessons in the Book Include:

-Why chronic illness is often rooted in unprocessed emotional trauma.

-How ancient shamanic rituals can complement modern medicine.

-The hidden link between burnout and spiritual disconnection.

-Step-by-step practices to activate the body’s natural healing intelligence.

The book arrives at a time when burnout, chronic illness, and mental health crises are reaching record levels worldwide. Readers struggling with autoimmune conditions, mystery illnesses, or the weight of emotional pain will find both practical tools and profound inspiration in Lüthi’s work.

About the Author

Simon Lüthi, widely known as The Rocket Shaman, is a healer, speaker, and leadership mentor. After transforming his own health crisis into a journey of resilience, he now guides others through retreats, executive coaching, and his Rocket Shaman Leadership Academy. His mission is to blend ancient wisdom with modern science to help people heal, lead, and live authentically.

Availability

Becoming the Rocket Shaman is available now in Kindle, paperback, audiobook and hardcover editions.

Amazon: https://a.co/d/8ikJBHq

Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/becoming-the-rocket-shaman-simon-luthi/1148299305?ean=9781965419250

Author Website: www.therocketshaman.com

