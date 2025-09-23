*Updated Video and Photos* MPD Seeks Suspect in 7th Street Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at approximately 5:36 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation in the 1100 block of 7th Street, Northwest. During the altercation the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/oEXDT2FrOFo
Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25120072
