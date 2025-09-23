Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,555 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

CANADA, September 23 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Mottley discussed their interest in renewing the Canada-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Strategic Partnership to diversify trade and strengthen regional security co-operation.

The leaders also discussed pressing global issues, including the situation in Haiti. They agreed that expanded international support is required to bring long-term security and stability to the country.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact, including at other multilateral forums this fall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more