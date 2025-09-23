Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

CANADA, September 23 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Mottley discussed their interest in renewing the Canada-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Strategic Partnership to diversify trade and strengthen regional security co-operation.

The leaders also discussed pressing global issues, including the situation in Haiti. They agreed that expanded international support is required to bring long-term security and stability to the country.

The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact, including at other multilateral forums this fall.