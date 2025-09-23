Young Voices, Big Impact: Meet the 2025-26 Youth Council
CANADA, September 23 - Released on September 23, 2025
Representing the vibrant and diverse voices of Saskatchewan's youth, the Ministry of Education proudly announces the 2025-26 Youth Council. These young leaders will help shape Saskatchewan classrooms with their ideas, insights and leadership.
"I am excited to welcome these outstanding students to the Youth Council," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Each of them has embraced the opportunity to be a leader within their schools and communities. Their perspectives are essential in helping shape a more responsive and positive education system for all Saskatchewan students."
This year's Youth Council consists of 12 high school students from across the province in Grades 10 to 12. Throughout the year, council members will engage in several meaningful discussions with the Ministry of Education to offer their insights on various education-related priorities, including policies, curriculum and programs. Their contributions will help ensure that Saskatchewan's education system continues to reflect the voices and experiences of students.
The 2025-26 Youth Council members are:
- Alexander Frostad, Good Spirit School Division
- Clair Taylor, South East Cornerstone School Division
- Cooper Leckie, Lloydminster Catholic School Division
- Dylan Fleischhacker, Horizon School Division
- Emma Windecker, Prairie Valley School Division
- Faizal Oganla, Regina Public School Division
- Grace King, Prairie South School Division
- Hadley Gariepy, Saskatchewan Rivers School Division
- Jason Agomuoh, Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division
- Julia Wiens, Sun West School Division
- Logan Duchscherer, Chinook School Division
- Mahikan Nabi, Saskatoon Public School Division
Youth Council members recently met in Saskatoon to begin their term with an orientation designed to equip them for the year ahead. The session introduced their roles and responsibilities and included a discussion on the Provincial Education Plan.
"I am honoured to represent student voices through the Youth Council," 2025-26 Youth Council member Faizal Oganla said. "Knowing that our perspectives are valued by the Ministry of Education and can influence real change makes this experience incredibly meaningful."
The Youth Council was established in 2019 and provides a platform for student leaders aged 16 and older to contribute their unique insights and personal experiences within the education system. For this year's selection process, school divisions were encouraged to nominate up to two students. Additionally, eligible independent schools, historical high schools and the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre were invited to nominate one student.
