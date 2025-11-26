E. Pettersen Releases ‘BELIEVE’ Christmas Album Just in Time for the Holidays After 52 Years in Ministry

“BELIEVE” delivers original songs and classic covers from E. Pettersen, a Christian singer-songwriter devoted to faith and music.

BELIEVE arrives just in time for Christmas. My prayer is that these songs help bring people together in worship, joy, and faith.” — E. Pettersen

CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Christmas just around the corner, E. Pettersen, a lifelong Christian singer-songwriter, is bringing the season’s message of joy and faith to audiences everywhere through his new album, BELIEVE.

Arriving just in time for holiday celebrations, the album blends new original songs with reverent renditions of classic Christian works. Each track reflects the heart of Pettersen’s 52-year ministry: to uplift, inspire, and point listeners toward Christ through music.

“The songs don’t come from me; they come from the Lord. My role is simply to write them down.” – E. Pettersen

For more than five decades, Pettersen has shared the love of Christ in churches, festivals, and concerts across the country. His longevity in music ministry is marked not just by the years but by his distinct voice as a songwriter. Unlike many artists, most of his catalog consists of original compositions, a hallmark of his creative calling.

BELIEVE stands out as both timely and timeless. Released during the holiday season, it offers a soundtrack of reflection and worship for families, churches, and communities preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Based in Chesterfield, Virginia, Pettersen continues to serve audiences across Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, carrying forward his mission to fuse faith and music in ways that bring encouragement to every listener.

About E. Pettersen

E. Pettersen is a Christian singer-songwriter who has dedicated more than half a century to ministry through music. Known for his original songs and heartfelt performances, he has inspired audiences nationwide. With the release of BELIEVE, he continues to share a message of hope, worship, and celebration, just in time for Christmas.

