‘Now is the time to accelerate’: Royal College of Physicians responds to NHS report on five years of greener healthcare

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to NHS England’s report on five years of greener healthcare , welcoming progress while stressing the continued need for urgent action to reduce emissions and build a climate-resilient health system.

Dr Mark Harber, special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“As one of the largest public sector emitters in England, it is welcome news that the NHS in England has reduced its emissions by 14% since 2019. The climate crisis is a health crisis – and the NHS has a vital role to play in tackling it.

“We must now capitalise on the progress made so far. Maintaining a strong sense of urgency is essential if the NHS is to meet its net zero targets. Commitments to reduce unnecessary clinical interventions, and single-use glove and gown use by 25% by 2030, are welcome. Clearly, we must go further to reduce emissions from travel and transport – which have risen in recent years – as well as cutting emissions from gas heating. The NHS must be adequately supported to deliver on the next steps outlined in this report, so it can further cut emissions and remain a global leader in sustainable healthcare.

“Already we are seeing the impacts of increasingly hot weather threaten the health of our patients and our ability to maintain healthcare services. The report rightly recognises the importance of adapting to climate change, alongside efforts to mitigate its worst effects. This must be underpinned by investment in infrastructure upgrades, adequate system planning for extreme weather and preparing the workforce to respond.

“The 10 Year Health Plan for England reaffirms the government’s commitments to achieving net zero in the NHS by 2040 – now is the time to accelerate. As physicians, we stand ready to play our part, with resources such as the RCPs Green Physician Toolkit to embed sustainable healthcare in the day-to-day clinical practice of our members.”